FanDuel promo: $1,000 no-sweat bet for Japan-USA WBC, NBA Tuesday night

With strong NBA betting opportunities tonight leading up to the sweet 16 on Thursday, it’s a good time to grab the FanDuel promo offer.

This special FanDuel promo offer for first-time users is a must-use for people that value favorable odds. When you follow the steps that we describe to become eligible, your first wager will be a no-sweat bet. In other words, you get a second chance with a bonus bet return if you lose.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

NBA TV is carrying a couple of games tonight. In the first one that starts at 7:30 Eastern, Brooklyn will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that, Boston will play at Sacramento. In the last game of the evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will entertain Oklahoma City. There are also some NIT and CBI games this evening, and you’re free to go in this direction with your no-sweat bet.

Click here to take advantage of this FanDuel promo offer that provides an opportunity to boost your bankroll in a big way.

FanDuel promo for Sweet 16 and NBA games

Let’s summarize the terms so you can go forward in a fully informed manner. First, as we have touched upon, this is a welcome offer for new players. Secondly, you don’t have to be willing to bet $1,000 to participate. This is the maximum that will be protected under the promotion terms, but it is certainly not a requirement. Any wager will be a no-sweat bet, so the increment is not a factor.

The freedom of choice extends in other directions as well. In addition to the college and pro basketball games, you can bet on any other sporting event. Plus, you can enter any pre-game market, so there are options on that level as well. A win will result in a cash payout as usual, but if you lose, the outcome is very different. Bonus bets equal to the amount of the original wager will be conveyed into your account.

Accept this FanDuel promo offer

First, click this link or any other link on this page. This will trigger the code automatically, and you will be eligible with no manual entry required.

Secondly, provide your basic identifying information to set up your account. When that data has been entered, your location will be verified, and the account will go live.

Before you do anything else, if you don’t have it, get the app. This will give you the freedom to bet when you are on the go, and you will be informed when in-app promos are introduced.

Then, determine how much you are going to bet and make the necessary deposit. This is easily accomplished, because all of the standard methods are accepted.

Finally, bet up to $1,000 on any game, in any pre-live market. If you lose, you will get a bonus bet return that equals the amount of your original wager.

Bracket parlay insurance

There is a special bracket parlay insurance offer for the upcoming NCAA tournament games. It will provide a bet credit refund if you lose a 3+ leg parlay with just one losing leg. This is an example of the types of offers you will receive on an ongoing basis after you make your first bet.

Click here to score this special FanDuel promo offer for first-time sportsbook users.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.