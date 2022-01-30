FanDuel promo brings it with 2 can’t-miss bonuses for NFL Championship Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo makes today’s highly anticipated NFL conference championship games even more exciting by offering new bettors a choice between two bonuses.

The best FanDuel promo allows new sign-ups the ability to choose a risk-free bet up to $1,000 or 30-1 odds on either Bengals vs. Chiefs or 49ers vs. Rams.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL PLAYOFF GAME CLAIM OFFER

Earlier this month, New York joined the growing list of states to go live with legal sports betting. The Super Bowl is the biggest betting event of the year. As such, the NY sports betting apps are clamoring to add as many new players as possible ahead of the big game, but the same is true in all states given the demand for action on the game.

This competition results in tremendous promotions available to new sign-ups, like the FanDuel promos we will explore below.

New players can wager $5 to win $150 on any of the four teams in action today by clicking here. Or, bettors can sign on for a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 by clicking here.

FanDuel Promo Bet $5, Win $150 on NFL Championships

Let’s start with the most immediate matter. Bettors signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook can enjoy 30-1 odds on the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, or Rams to lock down an outright win.

For example, a new user may like Kansas City, Sunday’s biggest moneyline favorite at -355, to defeat Cincinnati. They can wager $5 on the Chiefs with this FanDuel NY Promo and earn $150 with a KC win. Any other bettor would need to risk $532.50 at Kansas City’s true odds in order to make that same $150.

However, it’s not just the Chiefs that are in play for this offer. Players need not wait until gametime to cash in on this opportunity either. Those interested can opt-in for this deal anytime before the games kick off. They must simply sign up, make a deposit of $10 or more, and pick the team they believe will win with a $5 bet.

It is also worth noting that FanDuel pays out profits from this promo in money immediately available for withdrawal. The payout is not in the form of site credit that must be played through on the app first.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet via FanDuel Promo

There will surely also be new players at FanDuel, including those in New York, looking for a bigger potential payday. The individuals can take advantage of a FanDuel promo that offers up to a $1,000 risk-free bet on any sport. This includes any of the numerous NBA, NHL, and NCAAB games taking place everyday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Those utilizing this offer can still place their initial risk-free wager on any of the NFL’s Conference Championship Games, too. This includes bets on any moneyline, total, point spread, etc. Winning wagers will be paid out with funds available for immediate withdrawal. Losing bets will be refunded to the user in the form of site credit for the same amount as their initial wager.

How to Sign Up

The FanDuel promo mentioned above remains currently available in New York, as well as NJ, PA, CT, VA, WV, TN, CO, AZ, WY, IN, IA, MI, IL. Even Louisiana can take advantage, as LA was the most recent state to join the legal sports betting list this week.