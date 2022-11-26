FanDuel promo code: $1,000 bet insurance for Michigan-Ohio State, CFB Saturday

The latest FanDuel promo code offer is rolling out the red carpet for bettors this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on games like Michigan-Ohio State and other rivalry matchups, sign up with one of the largest promotions on the market.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $125!

GUARANTEED! BET NOW

This FanDuel promo code offer will provide new players with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet this weekend. Sign up and place a wager of up to $1,000 on games like Michigan-Ohio State, Notre Dame-USC and more. If that bet loses, players will receive an automatic refund in free bets.

There is no shortage of options for bettors this weekend. The NFL season is starting to hit its stride as the playoff race heats up. Meanwhile, the World Cup is in the thick of the group stage and there have been shocking upsets left and right.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for bettors this weekend. Let’s take a deep dive into the details behind this offer, including the process for signing up.

Click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and place a no-sweat bet of up to $1,000 on any game this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: $1K in No-Sweat Betting

This no-sweat first bet is a creative offer that provides bettors with a ton of flexibility. Any losses on that first wager will be refunded for up to $1,000. In other words, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 back in free bets.

This FanDuel promo puts the power in the hands of the players. Not only do you choose how much you want to risk, but you can also choose any game. With so many options available this week, there should be something for every sports fan.

How to Enable this FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up and enabling this offer is a breeze. In fact, new players won’t even need a specific promo code to trigger this deal. Simply signing up with any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this offer. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Fill out the required fields with basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any game this weekend.

Bet the NFL, World Cup, and More

Betting on the NFL, World Cup, college football, NBA, and more has never been easier. After taking advantage of this $1,000 no-sweat first bet, players can look to other ways to win on FanDuel Sportsbook. With so many options, it’s a great time to be a sports fan.

Check out the same game parlay option, which is very popular with bettors. New and existing users can combine different player props with the spread, total points, or moneyline to create lucrative parlay payouts. Obviously, winning same game parlays is easier said than done. However, there are tons of different options this weekend.

Click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and place a no-sweat bet of up to $1,000 on any game this weekend.