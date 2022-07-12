FanDuel promo code: $1,000 no-sweat bet for MLB slate

Players that are ready to take a big swing should seriously consider the FanDuel promo code we are sharing today. It hits hard with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This is four-figure action with no worries and it provides new users the opportunity to take their bankroll to the next level.

First, click any link on this page to trigger the FanDuel promo code. Subsequently, players will have the chance to place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Meanwhile, players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia can grab state-specific offers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

There is a full baseball schedule today, and the Mets are playing in Atlanta in the marquee matchup. New users can use this no-sweat bet on this game or any other contest on the slate. All markets are fair game.

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code to get a $1,000 no-sweat bet. This offer is live in the NY betting market, and it can be accessed in NJ, CT, PA, WV, IL, MI, IA, WY, LA, TN, and AZ.

No-Sweat Bet Key Details

Let’s take a closer look at the no-sweat bet. We have highlighted baseball betting because it is the major sport of interest right now. That being stated, the no-sweat bet can be placed on any listed sporting event. The insurance will extend to the $1,000 maximum, but smaller increments are perfectly acceptable.

For example, let’s say that a player bets $200 on the Mets. If this wager wins, players will win cash that can be immediately withdrawn. However, in the event that this bet loses, players will receive $200 in free bets. Thus, this is a second chance for bettors to win.

FanDuel Promo Code for Virginia, Colorado, and Indiana

Players in Virginia qualify for a different welcome bonus. New users get a first bet match up to $250. The bonus comes in the form of a free bet that will be rewarded when the original wager settles. Colorado bettors can grab a similar offer. Instead of a free bet, these players can lock in a 100% first-deposit match up to $250.

Finally, anyone located in Indiana can grab a $150 guaranteed bonus. Sign up, make a deposit, and place a $5 wager on any available game. From there, this $150 bonus will be a guarantee no matter what happens to the original wager.

Snag the FanDuel Promo Code for the No-Sweat Bet

Complete this quick and easy process to get a no-sweat bet up to $1,000:

1.) Most importantly, head to the landing page through one of our promo code activation links.

2.) Secondly, follow the instructions to set up an account. Enter pertinent information like name, date of birth, address, etc. Finally, establish a location using the geolocation services.

3.) Thirdly, use a credit or debit card, online banking, PayPal, or another approved method to add funds to the account.

4.) Next, take a moment to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

5.) After that, place a wager in any market up to $1,000, and it will be insured.

Click this link to lock in the FanDuel promo code for the no-sweat bet. This link leads to the IN offer. Click here to grab the CO welcome reward. For those in VA, click right here to accept the free bet match offer.