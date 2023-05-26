FanDuel promo code: $1,000 no-sweat bet kicks off Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is officially here and this FanDuel promo code offer is going all in for bettors. Instead of taking a chance on the games this weekend, start off with one of the best offers on the market.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

This new FanDuel promo code offer provides new players with a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager on any game and if it loses, get a refund back in bonus bets.

There are a number of options on the table for bettors. Choose from playoff action, MLB regular season games, golf, tennis, or any other market. In short, there should be something for every sports fan.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the industry and that’s not by accident. Great promos like this draw attention, but the easy-to-use app and competitive odds keep bettors coming back.

New players can click this link to access this FanDuel promo code offer and start off with a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: $1K No-Sweat Bet for Any Game

This FanDuel promo is one of the most creative offers out there for bettors right now. This provides a level of flexibility to sports fans because it’s applicable to a wide range of games.

Not to mention, new players can choose any amount up to $1,000 to use on this no-sweat bet. For example, someone who loses on a $200 wager will get $200 back in bonus bets.

Effectively, this FanDuel promo equates to a second chance for bettors this weekend. So if you lose on a Friday bet, you have another chance to win big on Saturday. That’s the beauty in this unique promo.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Unfortunately, this offer is only for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook. With that said, existing users can check out the promotions page in the app for other great offers. In the meantime, new players can sign up with the walkthrough below:

Click here to redirect to a sign-up landing page. This will bypass the need for a promo code.

to redirect to a sign-up landing page. This will bypass the need for a promo code. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your no-sweat bet.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This offer is only available in the app.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game in any sport this weekend.

If that bet loses, get a dollar-for-dollar refund in bonus bets.

What to Bet on During Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is always busy for sports fans. It’s right in the swing of things for baseball fans especially. As far as MLB goes, there is no shortage of options for bettors this weekend. Choose from dozens of games when it comes to this $1,000 no-sweat bet. FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets for all the games. Not to mention, there are tons of same game parlay options available for MLB on Memorial Day Weekend.

New players can click this link to access this FanDuel promo code offer and start off with a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.