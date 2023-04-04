FanDuel promo code: $1,000 no sweat MLB bet

Bet a grand without breaking a sweat after activating our FanDuel promo code links ahead of Tuesday’s MLB action.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

Our FanDuel promo code offer triggers a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for first-time customers in eligible states. FanDuel will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your opening wager on MLB or another betting market settles as a loss.

The early April sports calendar features lots of exciting MLB action. Some of the best games on Tuesday’s schedule include Phillies-Yankees, Mets-Brewers, and Braves-Cardinals. Plus, the NBA season is in its final week before the playoffs, while The Masters tees off this Thursday. FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet lets players wager up to $1,000 on any game, knowing that a loss simply returns a second chance at cold, hard cash.

Register with our FanDuel promo code links here to score a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for any game.

FanDuel Promo Code: New Customers Earn $1K No Sweat Bet on MLB, NBA

It’s a wonderful time to join FanDuel Sportsbook, even after the NCAA Tournament concluded on Monday night. To celebrate a jam-packed MLB slate, the conclusion of the NBA season, and the start of The Masters Tournament, FanDuel allows each new player who registers today to wager up to $1,000 on the house.

Start by signing up with one of the links within this post, then place your first bet on any available betting market on FanDuel Sportsbook. Find a promising MLB moneyline or NBA spread, and hope for the best. A win still triggers a cash payout, but losing means FanDuel replenishes your wager with an equal amount of bonus bets. This way, your bonus bets allow you to win cash for your bankroll during an eventful week.

Activating FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New customers have a limited window to secure a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet through our promo links. Make sure to register through the guide below to secure a bonus bet refund in case your initial offering goes sideways:

here to activate our FanDuel promo code offer. Don’t worry about entering a promo code. Clickto activate our FanDuel promo code offer. Don’t worry about entering a promo code.

Provide all account information, like name and email address.

Deposit cash using a FanDuel-approved banking method.

Place up to $1,000 on any eligible betting market, like MLB or the NBA.

Get a bonus bet refund worth your original stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. Wins cancel the No Sweat Bet promotion and return a standard cash payout.

Dinger Tuesday Returns

Few online sportsbooks have an in-app promotion as popular as FanDuel’s “Dinger Tuesday.” Once any bettor places a pre-live $25+ bet on any player to hit a home run, they’ll get a $5 bonus bet (max. $25 in bonus bets) for every home run either team slugs during the game.

For example, a customer will lock in the “Dinger Tuesday” promotion with a $25 wager on Aaron Judge homering against the Phillies. Not only would a Judge blast result in $57.50 of pure cash profit, but additional homers from power threats like Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Kyle Schwarber would further boost your winnings with $5 bonus bet payouts.

Click here to secure your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet through our FanDuel promo code offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.