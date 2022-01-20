Quantcast
Sports

FanDuel promo code offers $1,010 in risk-free bets, 30-1 NFL odds

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
fanduel promo code
PHOTO CREDIT: CRAIG DUDEK

The latest FanDuel promo code heading into the NFL Divisional Round and a loaded weekend of sports betting action gives bettors in New York and more than 10 other states where the app currently runs the opportunity to cash in on multiple bonuses.

The NFL Divisional Round brings a slew of offers throughout NFL Divisional Round weekend that can be had with our FanDuel promo code. Bet risk-free up to $1,010 with the evergreen new player risk-free wager and a $10 same-game parlay risk-free bet on any NFL game. 

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUS30-1 ODDS!
ANY NFL PLAYOFF GAMECLAIM OFFER

Meanwhile, bettors can instead opt for 30-1 odds on any NFL postseason game and the $10 SGP offer.

With risk-free bets, aggressive odds boosts, and other specials in play, bettors taking part in New York online sports betting and elsewhere the app runs will be able to hit it big.

Click here to automatically secure the latest FanDuel promo code and get 30-1 NFL odds on any game. Those who want the $1K risk-free bet can click here

FanDuel Promo Code This Weekend

Whether betting ahead of or during a weekend headlined by NFL Divisional Round action, there’s a variety of ways to hit it big. New York bettors who get in early can even bet up to $50 on the Knicks to cover as 200-point underdog. But bettors there and else where will be able to secure the latest FanDuel promo code to unlock value on NBA, NHL, college basketball, and NFL bonuses. 

Keep in mind, the $10 same game risk-free parlay can be paired up with the $1,000 risk-free bet or 30-1 NFL odds.

All four NFL postseason games on this weekend’s schedule have point spreads of less than a touchdown, meaning oddsmakers expect four very competitive games. The ability to bet any of the games at +3000 odds or with a $1,000 risk-free bet in addition to a $10 same game parlay presents the chance to hit it big as the postseason moves forward.

How to Get the Latest FanDuel Promo Code

Bettors located in New York and more than 10 addition states will be able to lock in the latest FanDuel promo code before or during the NFL Divisional Playoffs. Note that manually inputting the code will not be needed. Simple link clicks will activate all of the above bonuses. 

  • Click here to get the 30-1 odds bonus. Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet.
  • Those using the risk-free bet option will want to make a larger deposit to maximize the insurance policy, but a simple $10 deposit will qualify players for either bonus.
  • Make sure the first real-money wager uses the bonus selected.

NFL Playoffs Special This Weekend

The latest FanDuel promo code also provides access to odds boosts throughout both days of NFL games. As for the $10 risk-free same game parlay, here’s how it works:

Bettors who place a 3+ leg same game parlay on any game will get a $10 bonus back in site credit if the wager does not hit. The same game parlay has become one of the most popular wager types. It allows bettors to place multiple prop and game outcome wagers on a single event.

Click here to automatically secure the latest FanDuel promo code and get 30-1 NFL odds on any game. Those who want the $1K risk-free bet can click here

