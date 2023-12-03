FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for 49ers-Eagles, any NFL Week 13 game

Hitting a huge underdog is always a rush and this FanDuel promo code offer can help bettors with that. Sign up and place a $5 moneyline wager on Sunday NFL Week 13 to receive back a 30x return with $150 in bonus bets. Let’s take a closer look at this new promotion.
A number of key games line Sunday’s schedule, including these highlights:
- Lions-Saints
- Falcons-Jets
- Colts-Titans
- 49ers-Eagles
- Browns-Rams
With this sportsbook offer, new users can select any team to win any of these matchups (or take a big favorite like Miami) to receive back $150 in bonus bets.
FanDuel NFL Week 13 Odds
One of the biggest surprises of the NFL regular season in terms of pregame odds comes in the Eagles-49ers matchup. Consider the following:
- The Eagles are 10-1 this season and undefeated at home.
- The Eagles are 24-2 in their last 26 regular season games in which Jalen Hurts starts.
- Philly ripped apart San Francisco in last season’s NFC Championship Game by a 31-7 final
And yet, the oddsmakers love Brock Purdy and the 49ers in this spot, enlisting them as a 3-point underdog. Can Philly use the odds as a rallying cry? We’ll find out.
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total Points
|San Francisco 49ers
|+3(-108)
|-148
|Over 47.5 (-115)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-3 (-112)
|+124
|Under 47.5 (-105)
