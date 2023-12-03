FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for 49ers-Eagles, any NFL Week 13 game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Hitting a huge underdog is always a rush and this FanDuel promo code offer can help bettors with that. Sign up and place a $5 moneyline wager on Sunday NFL Week 13 to receive back a 30x return with $150 in bonus bets. Let’s take a closer look at this new promotion.

A number of key games line Sunday’s schedule, including these highlights:

Lions-Saints

Falcons-Jets

Colts-Titans

49ers-Eagles

Browns-Rams

With this sportsbook offer, new users can select any team to win any of these matchups (or take a big favorite like Miami) to receive back $150 in bonus bets. This offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New players can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store to start playing. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in this massive odds boost.

Click here and activate this FanDuel promo code offer for a 30-1 moneyline odds boost any NFL Week 13 matchup.

FanDuel NFL Week 13 Odds

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL regular season in terms of pregame odds comes in the Eagles-49ers matchup. Consider the following:

The Eagles are 10-1 this season and undefeated at home.

The Eagles are 24-2 in their last 26 regular season games in which Jalen Hurts starts.

Philly ripped apart San Francisco in last season’s NFC Championship Game by a 31-7 final

And yet, the oddsmakers love Brock Purdy and the 49ers in this spot, enlisting them as a 3-point underdog. Can Philly use the odds as a rallying cry? We’ll find out.

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points San Francisco 49ers +3(-108) -148 Over 47.5 (-115) Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-112) +124 Under 47.5 (-105)

How to Use This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Remember, the app is the only place bettors can lock in this odds boost. Download the app to any compatible iOS or Android device to get started.

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start with a $5 moneyline wager on NFL Week 13 or any other game this week.

Players who pick a winner will win $150 in bonuses.

Click here and activate this FanDuel promo code offer for a 30-1 moneyline odds boost on games like Eagles-49ers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.