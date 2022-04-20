FanDuel promo code for NBA Playoffs unlocks $1k risk-free bet

The latest FanDuel promo code is a great way to get in on the action with the NBA playoffs or any MLB matchup. There are tons of options this week for bettors to choose from.

New users who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically apply this FanDuel promo code. Register, make a deposit, and place a first bet risk-free up to $1,000. This is one of the largest risk-free bets on the market and it can be used on any NBA or MLB game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

This is a huge week in sports with three NBA playoff games each weeknight and eight more over the weekend. As for the MLB, there are dozens upon dozens of games this week. Here’s a closer look at this FanDuel promo code and how new players can take advantage of it.

Click here to access this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet. This offer can be applied to any NBA or MLB game this week.

Grab $1K in Risk-Free Bets With This FanDuel Promo Code

Risk-free bets are among the most common new-user promos at sportsbooks, but for a good reason. They offer a huge opportunity for new players to go big on the first bet. This FanDuel promo code unlocks a $1,000 risk-free bet.

For what it’s worth, anyone who wins on that first wager will win straight cash. On the other hand, players who lose on that initial wager will receive a full refund in site credit. In other words, bettors who lose will get a second chance to win big.

This FanDuel promo code can be used on a variety of options this week.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks NBA, MLB Options

The NBA and MLB are in full swing this week. Take your pick of the litter when it comes to MLB. Now that the regular season is here, baseball fans are going to have games every single day.

As for the NBA, it’s playoff time. The first round of the playoffs is always one of the best times for basketball fans. There are great matchups night in and night out. As a result, new players can use this FanDuel promo code on a big game on almost any given night.

There are three more games on Wednesday night in the NBA. Players can place a $1,000 risk-free bet on any of these matchups. Let’s take a look at tonight’s NBA schedule:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Downloading the App

This FanDuel promo code is an easy way to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code.

After creating an account, make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place your first wager risk-free on any NBA or MLB game this week.

Grab this offer in almost every currently live legal online sports betting market. The full list of states includes: New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming and Colorado.

Click here to access this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet. This offer can be applied to any NBA or MLB game this week.