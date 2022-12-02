FanDuel promo code: $1K no-sweat bet for USC-Utah showdown

The Pac-12 Championship will be on the line tonight when USC and Utah go head-to-head, and the FanDuel promo code offer will take the action to another level with a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Meanwhile, Maryland players can claim a separate $200 welcome offer right here.

You can click this link to activate the FanDuel promo code. This will automatically trigger the code with no manual entry required. After you set up your account, your first bet will be fully insured up to $1,000.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $125!

GUARANTEED! BET NOW

Utah has a chance to bring home a prestigious championship trophy, so it is a huge game for the Utes. However, the stakes are much higher for the #4 USC Trojans. If they can win this game, they are a virtual lock for a slot in the College Football Playoff. It is a huge game, and with this promotion, you can rise to the occasion with a large no-sweat bet.

Click here to accept the FanDuel promo code offer that will produce $1K in first bet insurance.

FanDuel promo code: USC-Utah

There are a handful of key takeaways that you should fully understand. Most importantly, this is a welcome offer, so it is reserved for first-time users only. Secondly, any bet that you make will be insured up to $1,000. You could make a smaller bet if you choose to do so, but this is a rare opportunity to take a shot. If you win, the winnings will be deposited into your account after the bet settles. At that point, the promotion was used successfully as leverage, and you move forward.

However, if you do not connect with your initial wager, there are no worries. You will get your money back in the form of free bets. You can place these wagers over the next seven days, and they can be made on any sporting event. Plus, all the pre-live betting markets are fair game, so there are many possibilities.

This offer can be accessed in the Colorado sports betting market, and it is live in Wyoming, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. Players in Maryland can click here to get a $200 sure thing bonus in return for a $5 qualifying wager.

Claim the FanDuel promo code for college football

First, click here to trigger the code automatically. When you hit the landing page, you will be eligible for the no-sweat bet.

Then, follow the instructions to establish your account. After your personal data has been entered, your location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulations.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, take a moment to download the mobile app.

After that, determine how much you are going to bet and make a corresponding deposit.

Finally, place a bet and it will be fully insured up to $1,000.

Special offers for established players

When you make your first cash wager, you will become eligible for the standard user promotions. They are always available, but the holiday season is on another level. There are free betting credit opportunities, pumped up payouts, no sweat parlays, and other limited time offers.

Click here to take advantage of the FanDuel promo code offer that secures a $1,000 no-sweat initial wager.