FanDuel promo code: 2 reasons to score NBA bonus this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

You can unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer to bet on any NBA team to win. This is the best way to get started on America’s top sportsbook app. Bettors also have access to other NBA bonuses and free contests on FanDuel. New customers can activate this offer by signing up through our links, so a code won’t be needed.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Get a 30-1 odds boost by activating the FanDuel promo code. Win a $5 moneyline wager on an NBA game to score $150 in bonus bets.

The odds of your first $5 moneyline wager don’t matter, so bet on a team with the best chance to win. The Bucks are favored by 12 points against the Pistons on Wednesday night, making them the largest favorite of the day. This is a perfect option for your $5 wager. After making this bet, be sure to check out other NBA bonuses and sports betting promos. There is a 30% same-game parlay boost available that can be applied to any game.

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel promo code. Win your first $5 moneyline wager for a $150 bonus and start using a daily profit boost.

NBA games on Wednesday for the FanDuel promo code

There are two games on ESPN, starting with the Spurs vs. Knicks. The Knicks are 10.5-point favorites at home. San Antonio just lost by 42 points against the Pacers, but I like for the Spurs to keep this game a little closer. Go to the boosts tab on FanDuel to find an odds boost for Victor Wembanyama to score 15+ points and Jalen Brunson to score 20+ points. The odds have been improved to +120.

The next matchup is between the Nuggets and Warriors. Denver has yet to lose at home this season. Steph Curry and the Warriors have historically struggled on the road, even though that hasn’t been the case this season. I’m still taking the Nuggets to keep their home winning streak alive.

It wouldn’t be surprising if you already have FanDuel and thus can’t sign up for the new player bonus. If you’re in that crowd, don’t worry — new users can sign up with ESPN Bet next week.

Activate the FanDuel promo code to win a $150 bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook has become the most popular option for NBA fans. Follow our guide to start with the best welcome offer.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel promo code. Create an account and password. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your mobile phone and enable geolocation technology. Make a deposit of $10 or more using an accepted payment method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or PayPal. Place a $5 moneyline bet.

A winning wager will result in a $150 bonus. You will receive the daily profit boost regardless of the outcome.

Start player props & future odds for the mid-season tournament

Select the NBA page on FanDuel and navigate to the “Star Player Props” section to find odds for all of the top players. The top options are for Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Curry. You can bet on their points, rebounds, made threes, and assists. We are in the midst of the NBA mid-season tournament, and you can place a bet on the winner today. The Bucks have the best odds to win the inaugural tournament with odds of +500.

Sign up here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer for an NBA game. Win a $5 moneyline wager to score a $150 bonus this week and start using a daily profit boost.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.