FanDuel promo code: $200 bonus for college football, NFL Week 1 games

A busy weekend of key college football matchups and NFL Week 1 games is about to be improved thanks to the latest FanDuel promo code offer that scores $200 in instant bonus bets.

Activate our new FanDuel promo code links to qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 matchup, and FanDuel will reward you with $200 in bonus bets and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel promo code: College Football, NFL Week 1 bonus

Week 1 opened on Thursday with Lions-Chiefs and continues on Sunday with games from the early afternoon to the evening. FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds on every matchup, including the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Cowboys and Giants. Win or lose, your first $5+ bet unlocks a $200 payout in bonus bets and $100 off Sunday Ticket this fall. No welcome offer in the industry gives bettors more for less than FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $200” offer.

Tackle NFL Week 1 action with the new “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer here.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s “Bet $5, Get $200” offer gives prospective customers 200 reasons to create an account. With an easy sign-up and a wager worth as little as $5, new users will receive two no-brainer perks to celebrate the start of football season.

Activate the FanDuel registration links within this post. Next, place at least $5 on the NFL Week 1 betting market. After your qualifying wager on a prop or parlay settles, FanDuel will issue $200 in bonus bets. The result is irrelevant, even though a victory still produces cash winnings and the $200 bonus.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” deal also includes a special NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Shortly after your first $5+ wager, FanDuel will email a discount code for $100 off any Sunday Ticket package. FanDuel customers who take advantage of this offer can enjoy every out-of-market NFL game for less money.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

FanDuel keeps registration a breeze for eligible players. Use our step-by-step instructions below to score the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for Week 1 of the NFL season:

Provide your name, email address, and other necessary account information.

Provide your name, email address, and other necessary account information.

Fund your FanDuel Sportsbook account with at least $10.

Bet $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 matchup.

Get $200 in bonus bets after your qualifying wager settles, no matter what.

Receive a discount code for $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season.

Prospective FanDuel customers in Kentucky can’t bet on the NFL and more until September 28. But our pre-registration offer here gives Bluegrass State bettors a $100 bonus bet payout for launch day and the same $100 Sunday Ticket discount as other FanDuel players.

Place a No Sweat Week 1 Bet

Every NFL weekend on FanDuel features several enticing in-app promotions. Once you’ve placed your first bet, opt into FanDuel’s “No Sweat Bet” promo for Week 1.

Like other “No Sweat” offers, FanDuel will cover a losing wager with a bonus bet refund. So if FanDuel allows a bettor to place up to $10 on a Week 1 prop or parlay, FanDuel will issue a $10 bonus bet after a loss. The “No Sweat Bet” deal covers any Week 1 wager, including a qualifying stake for Monday’s Bills-Jets showdown.

Click here to claim the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on NFL Week 1 to score a $200 bonus bet payout and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

