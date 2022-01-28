FanDuel promo code: 30-1 NFL odds, free bets this weekend

It’s a huge weekend in the NFL and the latest FanDuel promo code is upping the ante on the upcoming action for bettors in all states, particularly in the recently launched Louisiana and New York markets. With the AFC and NFC Championship Games set to take place, there has never been a better time to get in and start betting.

New players can skip the FanDuel promo code and still lock in 30-1 odds on any NFL team playing this weekend while grabbing a risk-free same game parlay on football action. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and place a $5 wager on any moneyline for the four teams playing with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Players who pick a winner will win $150 in cash.

Can the Bengals continue their surprising run with another upset? Will the Chiefs win the AFC for a third consecutive year? Can the Rams finally beat the 49ers or is Kyle Shanahan poised to return to the Super Bowl again? These are all big questions as we enter the weekend. It’s impossible to know what to expect out of these games, but this FanDuel promo code will help shift the odds in your favor.

Bet $5, Win $150 With FanDuel Promo Code

While this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, it’s not. Let’s take a closer look at how new players in states like New York and Louisiana can take advantage of this FanDuel promo code for Sunday’s action.

Again, signing up with the links on this page will automatically trigger this 30-1 odds boost. A $5 bet will give new users the potential of a $150 payout.

For reference, existing users would need to wager a lot more than $5 to win $150 on any of the teams playing this weekend. In fact, this is the breakdown for users trying to win $150 on each team’s moneyline:

Chiefs — $533

Bengals — $53

Rams — $264

49ers — $102

Signing Up Without a FanDuel Promo Code

A lot of sportsbooks require a promo code to sign up, but that’s not the case here. Using the links on this page will supersede the need for a FanDuel promo code. Here is a guide to getting started:

Click here to create an account on FanDuel Sportsbook.

to create an account on FanDuel Sportsbook. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more to lock in this 30-1 odds boost.

Download the app.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any NFL team this weekend.

Winners will earn $150 in bonus cash.

NFL Championship Weekend

It’s going to be a bittersweet weekend in the NFL. On one hand, there are two dynamite matchups for football fans to enjoy on Sunday. On the other hand, the season is almost over.

Hopefully, the Chiefs-Bengals and Rams-49ers matchups live up to the hype. The Chiefs are heavily favored against the Bengals, but Joe Burrow might have a little bit of magic up his sleeve.

In the NFC, Sean McVay is trying to break a streak of six consecutive losses to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. Grabbing 30-1 odds with this FanDuel promo code is one of the best ways to bet on all the action.

