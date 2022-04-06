FanDuel promo code offers 30-1 odds on Spieth, Johnson, McIlroy to make cut

The latest FanDuel promo code is setting the stage for a huge weekend at Augusta. Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy are three of the biggest names in golf and they are looking to don the green jacket.

New players who take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code can grab 30-1 odds on Spieth, Johnson, or McIlroy to make the cut at The Masters. Bet $5 to win $150 on any of these three golfers. This promo pays out in straight cash in most states.

The Masters is one of the best sporting events of the year and that doesn’t apply to just golf fans. There is something different about Augusta in the spring. There is always drama at Amen Corner on Sunday. This FanDuel promo code is the easiest way to boost your odds on three of the best golfers in the world.

FanDuel promo code’s Masters boost

It would be surprising to see any of these guys miss the cut. Out of this trio, McIlroy is the only one who has never come out on top at Augusta. Johnson and Spieth are both green jacket winners in the past.

Bet $5 to win $150 in cash with this FanDuel promo code. This promo will pay out in cash in all states where it is available except New York and Tennessee. Bettors in NY and TN will receive $150 in bonuses for a winning wager.

Claiming this FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel promo code is a no-brainer for The Masters this weekend. Barring unforeseen circumstances, all three golfers feel like safe bets to make it through to the weekend. Here’s a look at how players can take advantage of this offer:

This offer is available to players in the legal online sports betting market. Such states include the NY sports betting market and it rivals bonuses offered by the likes of DraftKings, which has a $25 birdie bonus.

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, or Rory McIlroy?

Here are the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds on these three golfers to win The Masters this weekend:

Dustin Johnson +1500

Jordan Spieth +1900

Rory McIlroy +1900

All three guys are in the mix among the favorites at The Masters. Of course, anything can happen on one of the toughest courses in the country. McIlroy is looking to break through and win a green jacket for the first time ever. It’s the only major championship that he still needs to check off his list. Is this weekend finally going to be McIlroy’s time?

