FanDuel promo code: $3,000 no-sweat bet for any Super Bowl Eagles-Chiefs market

FanDuel Sportsbook is turning the Super Bowl into a momentous occasion for its newest registrants with its last-minute registration promotion. A FanDuel promo code is the key to sign-ups gaining a stunning No Sweat First Bet for the big game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

This page’s links to the heavy lifting for you, locking in that FanDuel promo code without a keystroke. From there, it’s a short walk through account creation to your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet, valid on SBLVII.

Registrants will have no shortage of betting options for Super Bowl LVII. After all, FanDuel Sportsbook seems to have odds on every possible occurrence in the Eagles-Chiefs matchup. Team/player props, touchdown scorer odds, novelty props, adjusted lines/totals, and MVP choices are just some of what you’ll find. In fact, you could even place your initial bet on any number of cross-sport props that FanDuel created. When there are no restrictions, like this, the player is the one in full control.

To claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for tonight’s Super Bowl with our exclusive FanDuel promo code, click here.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks Powerful Last Minute Offer

In the dying embers before the Eagles and Chiefs get SBLVII underway, you can secure the industry’s top registration promotion. A FanDuel promo code activates a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet that sign-ups can deploy on the big game. This is a special offer, as typically these types of promotions only offer protection up to $1,000-$1,500. Making that impressive amount of protection even more impressive is the fact that your bet isn’t restricted. You have the ability to select any wager type, like prop bets, moneylines, spreads/totals, or parlays. Moreover, you aren’t even limited to just SBLVII, but can actually pick any sport FanDuel offers.

The way this offer works is pretty simple. If your No Sweat First Bet wins, FanDuel pays you out in withdrawable cash form. Conversely, if your initial selection loses, the sports reimburses your full risk amount up to $3,000. The reimbursement shows up as bonus bets that you can subsequently invest as you desire. To clarify, you can make one more big wager for the original amount or break the bonus bets up into smaller increments of your choosing. To summarize, your No Sweat First Bet gives you a chance to make Super Bowl 57 a life-changing event.

Quick Guide Locks in FanDuel Promo Code in Minutes

FanDuel Sportsbook made registration and bonus acquisition perfect for anyone trying to claim this offer before kickoff. After all, it only takes a few minutes to secure your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet. Anyone interested can utilize the quick guide below to get onboard before gametime:

Above all, the key to this offer is to click here or any of this page’s links to begin. Consequently, those links input the FanDuel promo code you need for you.

or any of this page’s links to begin. Consequently, those links input the FanDuel promo code you need for you. After that, fill out the personal information required to create a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account. For example, you will need to give basic info like name, email, birthdate, address, etc.

Third of all, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, but large enough to cover your intended No Sweat First Bet.

Finally, lock in your initial wager, which FanDuel will refund with bonus bets up to $3,000 upon a loss.

Participating states: AZ, WY, CO, WV, CT, VA, IA, TN, IL, PA, IN, OH, KS, NY, LA, NJ, MD, MI.

Player to Score First Points Prop Brings Kickers into Fold

This page’s promotion lets you dive into any bet you love head first. As a matter of fact, our FanDuel promo code will make you want to explore every nook and cranny of the Super Bowl market to find the perfect first wager. This is no mean feat, as the sportsbook offers hundreds of betting options in the big game.

While browsing the Scoring Props, you may spot a Player to Score First Points in the Game prop. This prop is a bit different in that it doesn’t require the player to reach paydirt to cash your bet. Instead, any points will satisfy the prop, meaning kickers now play an important role. This prop is nice because it enhances the odds for touchdown scorers. However, if you envision a field goal sailing through the uprights to make the game 3-0, this is also your preferred prop destination. Here are the players with the best FanDuel odds of producing SBLVII’s first points:

Harrison Butker (KC) +390.

Jake Elliot (Phi) +400.

Travis Kelce (KC) +700.

Isiah Pacheco (KC), Miles Sanders (Phi), Jalen Hurts (Phi), A.J. Brown (Phi), each +900.

To claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for tonight’s Super Bowl with our exclusive FanDuel promo code, click here.