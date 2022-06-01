FanDuel promo code: bet $5, get guaranteed $200 on any game this week

A stacked sports week continues Wednesday and bettors can earn a $200 guaranteed bonus with our FanDuel promo code. FanDuel Sportsbook’s newest promo allows players to bet $5, win $200 guaranteed on any game this week, regardless of the odds.

Any interested bettor can activate this bet $5, win $200 guaranteed promo by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so automatically applies our FanDuel promo code and unlocks this new user offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

Whether a new player waits for Thursday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 or gets in on the action Wednesday night, they’ll earn a 40x return on their first real-money bet. Since this promo isn’t limited to a particular sport, bettors could wager on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, any MLB game, or Wednesday night’s The Match. Once their first $5 bet processes, FanDuel will issue $200 in free bets to use on other games.

Click here to bet $5, win $200 guaranteed without needing to enter a FanDuel promo code.

Bet $5, win $200 guaranteed with no FanDuel promo code necessary

It’s not every day that a legal online sportsbook offers new users a 40x multiplier on their first cash bet, but that’s what players can now get from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve been interested in betting on sports, this promo is an absolute no-brainer. Simply sign up via the links on this page, make a $10+ deposit, and bet $5 on any game or player prop. Regardless of that bet’s outcome, you will receive $200 in free bets to use on other games.

There are so many games to bet on this week. The Eastern Conference Finals of the NHL Playoffs begin on Wednesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. Tampa Bay is on the hunt for a third-straight Stanley Cup. We’ll soon find out if Igor Shesterkin can stop the blistering offense of the Lightning. Bettors interested in the NBA can bet on any sport tonight to ensure they’ll have free bets ready for Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Plus, football and golf fans can take in The Match on Wednesday night. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

No sweat same game parlay offer for NBA Finals

One great way to earn a sizable profit on a relatively low-cost bet is by building a same game parlay wager. This is a way to combine multiple game and player prop bets into a single wager with longer odds. That means the overall upside of the bet exceeds what a player could earn by placing each bet individually. However, there’s a bit of risk, since even one leg of the parlay losing means the entire bet loses.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a no sweat same game parlay promo for all users that offers up to $20 back in free bets if the qualifying same game parlay loses. Any player who opts-in must build a same game parlay of 3+ legs on Game 1 of the NBA Finals with final odds of +400 or longer. If the bet loses, FanDuel will issue up to $20 in free bets to use on other games.

Register with no FanDuel promo code required

Signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is quick and easy. Plus, you won’t have to manually enter a FanDuel promo code, since our links automatically apply it for you.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Enter the necessary information.

Choose from the list of account funding methods.

Add $10 or more into your account.

Select any game to bet on.

Wager $5 or more on any player or game market.

You will get $200 in free bets to use on other games once your $5 bet processes. These free bets are eligible for use on any game with action offered in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Bet $5, win $200 guaranteed with no FanDuel promo code necessary when you click here.