FanDuel promo code: $5 NBA Playoffs bet leads to $150 bonus

Another action-packed night of hoops allows new FanDuel customers to score a must-have "Bet $5, Get $150" FanDuel promo code offer for the NBA Playoffs.

Bet $5 on the NBA Playoffs after utilizing our FanDuel promo code links to activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion. Any initial NBA wager worth at least $5 will return $150 in bonus bets, even if it settles as a loss.

Eight teams are left in the fight for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Round 2 continues Tuesday with Game 2 of Heat-Knicks and Game 1 of Lakers-Warriors. After tonight’s doubleheader, Game 2 of 76ers-Celtics tips off Wednesday, while Game 3 of Nuggets-Suns hits the court on Friday night. The beauty of the “Bet $5, Get $150” means any prospective bettor who signs up today will earn a guaranteed payout as high as 30-to-1 when they wager on any NBA spread, point total, or another related prop.

Join through our FanDuel promo code links here and enjoy the NBA Playoffs with a “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer.

Secure ‘Bet $5, Get $150’ Deal for NBA Playoffs Through FanDuel Promo Code Links

The NBA Playoffs have been full of constant excitement and surprises. Each of the eight playoff seeds has representation in the second round, so it’s impossible to know how the next few days and beyond will play out. So it’s incredible that the “Bet $5, Get $150” makes bettors automatic winners, even if they’re on the losing end of a game.

Click anywhere within this post to lock in FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” offer. Once you’ve completed registration, place at least $5 on any betting market, including the NBA Playoffs. A $5+ stake on the Knicks to cover or the Lakers to win will return $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome. That said, a victory returns extra winnings as cash profit.

FanDuel Promo Code Instructions

Before tonight’s doubleheader tips off, make sure your first bet returns the massive bonus bet reward. Follow the guide below to unlock the “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion for the NBA Playoffs and more:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Don’t worry about inputting a specific code — our links activate it on your behalf.

Provide all necessary account information, like name and birthday, to complete registration.

Deposit at least $10 using one of FanDuel’s approved banking methods.

Place your first cash bet (min. $5) on the NBA Playoffs or another eligible betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying stake settles, win or lose. Wins trigger cash payouts in addition to bonus bets.

Lakers-Warriors Boost

Betting the NBA already leads to bonus bets, but the latest NBA odds boost could fill your account with cold, hard cash.

Hit the “Boosts” section in the FanDuel app to find the “Kay Adams Boost.” Adams, who hosts Up & Adams on FanDuel TV, boosted the odds of Steph Curry scoring 25+ points, LeBron James scoring 20+ points, and Anthony Davis grabbing 10+ rebounds to +100. For perspective, the same three-leg parlay with no boost is just -185. With value that good, there’s a decent chance bettors will double their wagers after Game 1 of Lakers-Warriors.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

