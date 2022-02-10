FanDuel promo code brings 56-1 Super Bowl odds as kickoff nears

Time is winding down to grab the FanDuel promo code for Super Bowl 56 that delivers new players the chance to bet $5 and win $280 cash when Cincinnati and Los Angeles meet this weekend. FanDuel Sportsbook first released this odds bonus the day after the championship matchup was set, but time is winding down on the ability to win $280 cash before kickoff.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel promo code will bring bettors the app’s best offer ever, 56 to 1 odds on the Bengals or Rams to win Super Bowl 56. A bet $5 to win $280 cash setup headlines a lineup of sportsbook bonuses that could bring big winnings on the game.

Those who unlock this offer will save more than $500 in total risk on the Rams, while those backing the underdog Bengals will still save well over $150 in total risk.

Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo code, get 56 to 1 Super Bowl odds, and bet $5 to win $280 on the Rams or Bengals.

FanDuel Promo Code Bonus Winds Down

The clock is ticking on the start of Super Bowl 56, and that means the clock is also ticking on the time available to bet either one of these teams with a $5 wager that could spin into a $280 cash profit with the latest FanDuel promo code.

This special will lead the way, but players should know that within the app there will be hundreds of ways to bet on the Rams-Bengals matchup, including point spreads, game totals, moneylines, adjusted odds, player props, game props, and Same Game Parlays.

Speaking of Same Game Parlays, bettors can log in to take advantage of a risk-free wager on the popular bet type. After taking advantage of the odds boost, then opt-in via the promos tab and place a 3+ leg SGP on the game ($1 minimum). Wagers with 3+ legs and final odds of +400 or longer will be eligible to receive a site credit bonus refund in the event the original play does not hit.

With the ability to combine a massive odds boost and a risk-free same game parlay special on this matchup, players can close out the football season with an almost zero-risk set of bets that could return $100s in cash payouts.

FanDuel Promo Code for Super Bowl 56 Pays Cash

Cash is king, and this FanDuel promo code shows it. Other sportsbook offers provide similar odds boosts, and, in some cases, more upside than the FanDuel 56 to 1 Super Bowl odds boost, but none of the other promos pay out in cash.

So, why does this matter?

Because it’s all about no-hassle simplicity. With a cash payout, players can go into the app and immediately pull out some or all of their winnings on the game. Meanwhile, a free bet would have to be played through and won prior to the balance transferring into cash. So while it may seem like a fairly minor detail, it’s really a difference-maker that sets the offer apart.

Where and How to Lock In

Those looking to get into the mix and play with the new FanDuel promo code for Rams-Bengals can do so without actually entering a FanDuel promo code.

For an expedited and simpler process, simply click any of the links in this article (or right here ).

). Follow the registration instructions before making a $10 first deposit (or greater).

Place a $5 moneyline wager on either the Rams or Bengals to win the Super Bowl. In the event the correct team is selected, the app will issue a $280 cash payout.

Be sure to take advantage of other odds boosts and specials on the game.

This offer is available in the following states: NY sports betting, NJ CT, PA, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, and IL.