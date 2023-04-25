FanDuel promo code Arizona offer for Suns vs. Clippers scores $150 bonus

The Suns are trying to close out the Clippers in Game 5, but bettors can guarantee a win on this matchup with the latest FanDuel promo code Arizona offer. All it takes is a $5 wager to lock in a guaranteed win.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

New players who claim this FanDuel promo code in Arizona will be able to bet $5 on Suns-Clippers to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. Set up a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and download the app to qualify for this offer.

The Suns are one of the favorites in the Western Conference with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the way. Injuries are killing the Clippers as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George miss significant time. FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar for bettors ahead of this pivotal Game 5 matchup. Get in on the action with an easy win on the NBA Playoffs.

Use this link to access this FanDuel promo code Arizona offer and win $150 in bonus bets on Suns-Clippers tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code Arizona Delivers $150 in Bonus Bets

Given the unpredictability of the NBA Playoffs so far, it’s nice to have a guarantee in your back pocket. That’s exactly what this FanDuel promo is providing new players.

Signing up, making a $10+ deposit, and downloading the app is the easiest way to lock in this offer. From there, simply place a bet of $5 or more on the Suns, Clippers, or any other NBA team tonight.

Players will win these bonus bets instantly. These bonus bets can serve as an opportunity for bettors to test drive the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Instead of taking a chance on the games, start off with a guarantee.

How to Win With This FanDuel Promo Code Arizona

Winning is automatic with this FanDuel promo in Arizona. New users can create an account from a computer or mobile device, but this offer is only available in the app. Follow the simple steps below to claim this offer:

Click here to start the registration process without a promo code.

to start the registration process without a promo code. Set up a new account by filling in the required fields with the necessary sign-up information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more via any of the available payment methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $5 wager on Suns-Clippers or any other game tonight to win $150 in bonus bets.

Suns-Clippers Odds

The Suns are heavy favorites to win Game 5 and close out the series against the Clippers. That’s not a surprise given the fact that Los Angeles is without Leonard and George. Meanwhile, Durant is getting more comfortable with his new teammates with each passing game. Here’s a look at the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook for Suns-Clippers Game 5 (odds subject to change):

Los Angeles Clippers: +12.5 (-114) // +560 // Over 224 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -12.5 (-106) // -800 // Under 224 (-110)

