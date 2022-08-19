FanDuel promo code: big weekend offers, Kansas pre-registration now open

Players can take advantage of the current FanDuel promo code to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, while those in other states can take advantage of separate bonuses. FanDuel Kansas players can’t bet just yet, but they can pre-register for a $100 early sign up bonus by clicking here.

The FanDuel promo code that we are providing will lock in a $1,000 bet that is fully insured. If you lose your wager, you get a refund, so you get big-time action with no sweating required.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

When you have a chance to make a larger than usual wager with insurance, options are key. This is going to be a very busy weekend on the sports betting scene. There are full baseball schedules every day, and preseason football is in full swing. In addition, UFC 278 is going to take center stage on Saturday night, so there are numerous betting possibilities.

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code that will generate a $1,000 no-sweat bet for first-time users. This offer is live in the NY sports betting market. It is also available in NJ, PA, CT, IL, MI, IA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, and WY.

FanDuel Promo Code for IN, VA, and CO

The no-sweat bet offer is available in most states, but there are three exceptions. First, there is the IN bonus opportunity. This is in the no-brainer category, because it is nothing more or less than free money. After you place a $5 initial bet, you get a $150 instant bonus. You can click this link to opt in.

Players in VA can take advantage of a different welcome offer for new players. This is a first bet match offer with a $250 maximum, and you can click this link to accept it.

Finally, there is the introductory bonus for CO users. It will deliver a $250 first deposit match bonus, and you can visit this page to snag the offer.

FanDuel Promo Code for KS Sports Betting Pre-Registration

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: KANSAS PRE-REGISTRAITON CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

This sportsbook continues to expand as more states are rolling out legal sports gaming. Kansas is up next, and there is a pre-registration offer on the table. Simply click this link and provide your basic identifying information, and you will receive a $100 bonus. It can be used to make free bets as soon as sports betting in KS goes live.

After that, your account will continue to provide value going forward. As one of the leading sportsbooks in the US, FanDuel provides a high quality player experience. They are known for rapid payouts, and they provide a steady stream of bonus opportunities for established users.

Get Your $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

Complete these simple steps to get the $1,000 no-sweat bet via the FanDuel promo code available in most states.

1.) Above all, make sure that you click one of the no-sweat bet links on this page. As a result, you will activate the code automatically, and you will be opted in and eligible.

2.) Then, follow the instructions when you reach the landing page. After you fill in the fields with pertinent information, your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations.

3.) Thirdly, make a deposit so you can place your no-sweat bet. You can use online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, or one of several other approved methods.

4.) Next, take a minute to download the app so you can bet when you are on the go.

5.) In conclusion, bet up to $1,000 on any sport, and it will be a no-sweat bet.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code for the no-sweat bet. This link will lead to the IN offer, and you can click here to grab the CO welcome bonus. Players in VA can visit this page to accept the first bet match opportunity.