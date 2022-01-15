Get the FanDuel promo code for best NFL Wild Card bonus

The latest FanDuel promo code gives all new bettors, including those in the recently launched New York sports betting market, some of the best NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds available. Both FanDuel NY and those located in other states where the app is live around the country will be able to grab 30-1 odds on any of the games played between Saturday afternoon and Monday night.

With one of the best football weekends of the year upon us, the latest FanDuel promo code for wild card action gives a bet $5 for 15o bonus on any NFL team to win any game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL WILD CARD GAME CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel NY bettors may be particularly interested in the Patriots-Bills Saturday night clash, but this FanDuel promo code will be available to bettors in all live legal sports wagering markets. Those looking to get a head start and use the $150 cash bonus to run back throughout this weekend’s matchups like 49ers-Cowboys, Eagles-Bucs, and more can lock in either either Saturday game. Or, they can wait to grab the biggest favorites to get the maximum value by backing teams like the Chiefs or Bucs.

Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo code and lock in awesome NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds with this bet $5, win $150 special.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Wild Card Games

So, why exactly does the latest FanDuel promo code provide flexibility by giving bettors six choices to drop the hammer at 30-1 odds? Because the Super Bowl is coming. With the game four weeks away, betting action heats up during the NFL Playoffs. Apps like FanDuel, Caesars, and DraftKings go at it to bring in as many new players as possible, particularly during this time of year. That race brings about intense offers such as this one, providing extreme value to those who sign up.

And while this competition is tough in all live markets, it’s particularly important with FanDuel NY as the app looks to emerge as the early leader in the New York market.

Get the FanDuel Promo Code Now

To get this FanDuel promo code with FanDuel NY and sign up in states where sports betting is live, just follow a few quick steps.

Click here to register. Hit the landing page that will automatically unlock the $5 for $150 bonus.

to register. Hit the landing page that will automatically unlock the $5 for $150 bonus. Make a first deposit of $10 and take $5 to put any team to secure a win.

Collect the cash payouts on wins shortly after the game ends.

Get Substantial NFL Value

Let’s take a look at some current NFL Wild Card Weekend odds to get a sense of this promo’s overall strength.

A dive into the numbers probably isn’t needed to know betting on any team at +3000 odds is an advantageous setup for new players. Backing a big underdog like the Eagles (+300) or Steelers (+520) at +3000 odds is great value, but bettors can completely turn the tables and extract even more by rolling with favorites.

Typically, Bucs bettors would have to wager upwards of $550 to win $150. Chiefs bettors would have risk over $1,000 to win the same amount. But with this FanDuel promo code special, instead grab any team for just $5.

Click here to get the latest FanDuel promo code and lock in awesome NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds with this bet $5, win $150 special.