FanDuel promo code: Bet $20, get $200 bonus bets instantly Saturday

Get up to $200 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can activate this offer by signing up here. No promo code will be required when following our links. Also of note, Massachusetts players can lock in with a special launch offer here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $200 BONUS BETS!

10X YOUR BET BET NOW

Bettors will receive 10X the amount of their first wager when using the FanDuel promo code. A $20 first wager will result in $200 of bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released a new welcome bonus just in time for March Madness. It is the most popular betting app for college basketball, and you can find a guide that goes over NCAA betting legalities in each state.

Sign up here to unlock the FanDuel promo code. Make a $20 wager to gain $200 in bonus bets.

Best FanDuel Promo Code for March Madness

Customers can use the FanDuel app to bet on the NCAA conference tournament games this weekend. Key matchups on Saturday include No. 25 Missouri vs. No. 4 Alabama, Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Houston, No. 7 Texas vs. No. 3 Kansas, and No. 15 Xavier vs. No. 6 Marquette.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be released on Sunday night. These games will have an impact on the final seedings. FanDuel has a guide that shows the laws in each state when it comes to betting on college games. For example, some states do not allow certain prop wagers. You will also find free contests that reward winners with prizes.

Wager $20, Get $200 in Bonus Bets with the FanDuel Promo Code

Any new customer is eligible to claim this welcome offer. To sign up, you will need to provide basic details to verify your age and identity. Follow these simple steps to register with the best welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code offer and complete registration. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services. Bets can be made from within your state’s lines. Use an available payment method to deposit at least $20. Place a $20 wager on any game this weekend.

No matter the result of your wager, FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel recently launched in Massachusetts. Bettors in the Bay State can click here for a bet $5, get $200 bonus.

Bet on the Bucks vs. Warriors on Saturday Night

FanDuel has loads of options for NBA fans. The Bucks are going up against the Warriors on Saturday night. The game will be on ABC at 8:30 pm ET. The Warriors are favored by one-point on FanDuel Sportsbook. There are prop options for Steph Curry and other players in the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a game-time decision. There is a daily NBA free-to-play game with a $1,000 prize pool.

You can also bet on the Knicks vs. Clippers, Celtics vs. Hawks, Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, and Kings vs. Suns. FanDuel has live odds during these games, which is a great way to hedge your wagers. FanDuel has odds for hockey, baseball, soccer, tennis, MMA, golf, and more sports. Check the boosts tab to find enhanced odds for certain wagers.

Click here to unlock the best FanDuel promo code offer and make a $20 wager this weekend. You will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on any sport or game on the FanDuel app.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.