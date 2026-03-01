FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs, Any NBA Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $100 bonus. This is an opportunity for new bettors to raise the stakes on Knicks vs. Spurs or any other NBA game on Sunday. Click here to start the registration process.

There is no shortage of options available for basketball fans on Sunday. In addition to Knicks-Spurs and the rest of the NBA games, don’t forget about the college basketball matchups. FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for first-time players this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Sign-Up Bonus

As the Knicks prepare to defend their home court against the visiting Spurs, prospective bettors can review the specific details of the sign-up bonus below. This offer adds an extra layer of excitement to the matchup, allowing users to leverage their sports knowledge for a potential bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus If Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions March 1. 2026

New FanDuel customers looking to get in on the action can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer for this slate of games. By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs, users have the opportunity to unlock $100 in bonus bets. It is crucial to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying $5 bet must settle as a win to trigger the payout. This adds a layer of strategy to the tip-off, as bettors must pick a winning market to secure the promotional funds.

Previewing This Knicks-Spurs Rubber Match

The San Antonio Spurs head to New York to face the Knicks in a matchup projected to be incredibly tight. With the Spurs entering as slight road favorites, the margins for bettors are razor-thin. This will be the third time these teams play each other this season, with the first matchup coming in the NBA Cup.

Here are the current odds from FanDuel:

Team Spread Moneyline Total San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-108) -116 O 227.5 (-114) New York Knicks +1.5 (-112) -102 U 227.5 (-106)

The data points to a potential edge for San Antonio. The Knicks have struggled to cover the number recently, going just 1-3 against the spread in their last four games against opponents with a winning record. Offensively, both squads are efficient, with the Spurs averaging 118.5 points per game compared to New York’s 117.3. With both teams ranking high in offensive output, the Over 227.5 is worth watching, though recent trends show the Knicks’ defense holds firm at home.

Payout Breakdown

If you are looking to place a casual $5 wager on this contest to activate the offer, here is what the returns look like:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the Spurs (-116) pays out $4.31 in profit, while the underdog Knicks (-102) would return $4.90 .

A $5 bet on the pays out in profit, while the underdog would return . Spread: Backing San Antonio -1.5 (-108) yields $4.63 on a $5 bet. Taking the points with New York +1.5 (-112) nets $4.46.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

With the San Antonio Spurs set to face the New York Knicks, new users can easily get in on the action. There is no promo code necessary to be entered to claim this offer; the promotion is automatically applied for eligible new registrants who follow the steps below.