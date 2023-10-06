FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 for NFL, CFB this weekend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer in time for a huge October weekend of college football and NFL action.

Week 6 of the college football season includes a number of key matchups, including a showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 20 Kentucky. Then, Week 5 of the NFL season resumes Sunday, headlined by an unbelievable SNF game between the 49ers and Cowboys.

New players who take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer can lock in a 40-1 guaranteed bonus.

FanDuel Welcome Bonus for NFL, College Football

As we learned on Thursday night when the heavily favored Commanders were blown out home by the previously winless Bears, anything can happen in the NFL. That’s the beauty of this FanDuel promo code offer, as any $5 wager turns into $200 of bonus bets. No matter which side you plan on betting, start off with this FanDuel offer for a no-brainer bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Returns $200 NFL Bonus

Bettors who access this FanDuel promo can sit back, relax, and enjoy a weekend packed full of critical college and pro football matchups. Remember, these bonus bets are a guarantee for anyone who bets $5 in the app.

Win or lose, players will wind up with $200 in bonus bets. It’s also worth noting that bettors can win additional cash on the initial $5 wager. It’s hard to argue with the value this offer presents.

Bettors will have plenty of options after receiving this bonus. Test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app by placing wagers on NFL Week 5 matchups, college football, or the MLB Postseason this weekend.

Other Offers for This Weekend

New bettors should take advantage of this “Bet $5, Get $200” offer first and foremost. However, there are other promos available for games this weekend. The app has a running list of offers on the NFL this season.

There are two offers to check out for NFL Week 5.

Bettors can score a 50% profit boost for the game. Opt into this offer and apply a 50% profit boost token on a straight bet.

Additionally, players can score a no-sweat same game parlay.

Place a same game parlay on any game with at least three legs.

Bettors will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonus bets if that same game parlay loses.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to reiterate two points. This offer is only for first-time depositors and it is only available in the app. Follow the step-by-step guide below to sign up:

Click this link to automatically access this offer. There is no need to input a promo code.

to automatically access this offer. There is no need to input a promo code. Create a new account and deposit $10+ in cash through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $5 or more on any game this weekend.

Players will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

