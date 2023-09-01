FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on college football, MLB Friday for $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With a single $5 wager on any baseball game, tonight’s college football, or even ongoing events like the U.S. Open, players utilizing our FanDuel promo code links qualify for a stunning “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer and another no-brainer reward.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Utilize the new FanDuel promo code offer to claim a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” deal this week. Bet $5 on any sport to claim an automatic $200 in bonus bets, plus get $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season.

Friday’s sports calendar has plenty to offer new customers in eligible betting states. A Cubs-Reds doubleheader, Yankees-Astros, and Braves-Dodgers are a few must-see MLB matchups worth wagering on. Week 1 of the college football season also continues with Louisville-Georgia Tech before going all-out on Saturday. With FanDuel’s new “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, placing $5 on MLB, CFB, or the third round of the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows activates a $200 bonus bet payout and a $100 markdown on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Lock in a “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer here for $200 in bonus bets and a $100 Sunday Ticket discount after your first $5+ wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Turn $5 Bet Into $200 Welcome Bonus + Sunday Ticket Deal

The first day of September inspired FanDuel to revamp its welcome offer. Not only has FanDuel upgraded the “Bet $5, Get $150” to a “Bet $5, Get $200,” but every new customer also qualifies for a special Sunday Ticket deal for the upcoming NFL season.

Sign up through our promo links and place a $5+ wager on any sport. Tackle one of tonight’s college football moneylines or bet on an MLB run total. Win or lose, your qualifying stake returns $200 in bonus bets worth as much as a 40-to-1 payout. Players will still win cash profit after a victorious $5 wager.

In addition to the $200 bonus, every new FanDuel customer qualifies for $100 off the cost of any NFL Sunday Ticket package. Sign up for Sunday Ticket after receiving FanDuel’s discount code via email to watch every out-of-market NFL game for less money.

FanDuel Promo Code Registration Info

The “Bet $5, Get $200” is a limited-time welcome offer to correspond with an eventful time in sports. Take a moment to review our step-by-step instructions below, and you’ll enjoy your FanDuel Sportsbook experience with a massive bonus bet reward and a cheaper way to enjoy the upcoming NFL season.

Here’s how to score FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Bettors don’t need to input a specific promo code.

Complete registration by entering your name, birthday, and other essential account information.

Use one of FanDuel’s banking methods for a cash deposit (min. $10).

Wager at least $5 on MLB, college football, or another eligible betting market.

Earn $200 in bonus bets after your qualifying stake settles, win or lose. Successful wagers still return cash winnings.

Receive a discount code via email for $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package in 2023. FanDuel will send the email within 48 hours of your first bet.

Kentucky Pre-Registration Bonus

Prospective customers in Kentucky aren’t eligible for the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. But with FanDuel launching in the Bluegrass State on September 28, pre-qualified KY bettors can still score two incredible rewards before FD’s arrival.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here for a $100 early sign-up bonus. Once FanDuel goes live on 9/28, every pre-registered customer in Kentucky will have $100 in bonus bets for any sport. In addition, FanDuel still offers a $100 Sunday Ticket discount that players can activate as soon as possible.

Click here to score this week’s no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer. Future Kentucky bettors can click here to secure a $100 pre-reg bonus and NFL Sunday Ticket discount before FanDuel’s 9/28 launch.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.