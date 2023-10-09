FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on Monday Night Football for $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Monday Night Football is here to close out the weekend and this FanDuel promo code offer is the key to winning big. Bettors can start off with a guaranteed bonus with this new promotion. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

New bettors who sign up and bet $5 in the app will win $200 in bonuses guaranteed with this FanDuel promo code offer. Step into the action and lock up this no-brainer bonus on Monday Night Football.

The Packers are sitting with a .500 record while the Raiders are at 1-3. In other words, both teams could use a win to steady their seasons. Las Vegas is on a three-game losing streak but will be the slight favorite at home. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is available via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Sign up and start winning with this no-brainer bonus.

Click here to automatically unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on Monday Night Football to win $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Raiders vs. Packers Odds

First things first, it’s important to note that bettors can win with a bet on the Raiders or Packers tonight. Remember, any $5 wager on Monday Night Football will turn into $200 in bonuses with this FanDuel promo.

With all that said, bettors can win additional cash on the $5 wager as well. Although Green Bay has the better record, Las Vegas is the favorite in this one. Here’s a quick look at how oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook are handicapping this matchup:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Green Bay Packers +2.5 (-110) +120 Over 45.5 (-110) Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 (-110) -142 Under 45.5 (-110)

Odds are subject to change before kickoff.

Other Monday Night Football Offers

This “bet $5, get $200” offer is as good as it gets for football fans. However, there are other promos available at FanDuel Sportsbook for Monday Night Football tonight. Head over to the promos page for a running list of the best offers.

Opt into the Gronk profit spike promo for a 50% boost on a same game parlay with at least three bet legs. Bettors can use this offer on Monday Night Football today. Sure, parlays are tougher to win than straight bets, but they can be a low-risk way to go after huge payouts. Adding a 50% boost on top of this is a great way to go big on Packers-Raiders.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

This offer is only available for first-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a quick look at how to sign up and start winning on Monday Night Football:

Click here and begin the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

and begin the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the preferred payment methods.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook app on any iOS or Android mobile device.

Bet $5 on the Packers or Raiders tonight. Win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.