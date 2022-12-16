FanDuel promo code: bet $5 on NBA Friday, get $125 no matter what

Bet on any NBA game on Friday with the new FanDuel promo code offer for an instant bonus. New customers can unlock this offer by using our links to register for an account on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, WY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW SIGN UP BONUS! BET $5, WIN $125

GUARANTEED! CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel promo code will activate a bet $5, get $125 offer. By wagering $5 on any NBA game, you will get $125 in free bets. It doesn’t matter if your wager wins or loses.

America’s top betting app provides basketball fans with tons of betting options, including live odds during NBA games. And as an official betting partner of the NFL, FanDuel is a great option for Week 15 matchups.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code offer. A $5 bet on any game will result in a $125 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Friday Matchups

The Warriors are 14-15 this season, really struggling to win on the road. They have been one of the worst teams in the league without Steph Curry on the floor, and that is going to be the case for the next couple of weeks after his shoulder injury. They are 8.5-point underdogs on Friday against the 76ers. This matchup is at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN.

At 10 pm ET, the Nuggets will be in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. Nikola Jokic recently scored 43 points in their win over the Wizards. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both played in their last matchup against the Celtics, but they are still listed at day-to-day. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

In addition to all of the betting options, FanDuel has a daily NBA free-to-play game. It gives away $1,000 in prizes every day. Customers can also make a $5 wager to claim a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. Opt-in to this offer on the promotions page, which has promos for other sports and leagues.

Bet $5 for an Instant $125 Bonus with the FanDuel Promo Code

Any new customer can use this welcome bonus. Follow our guide to get started on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code and register for an account. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your Android or iPhone. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an available payment method, such as online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 wager on any game.

Win or lose the bet, FanDuel will give you $125 in bonus money.

NFL Week 15 Games on Saturday

There is a change in the schedule this week for the NFL with three games on Saturday. It will be the Colts vs. Vikings, Ravens vs. Browns, and Dolphins vs. Bills.

The Ravens will have to play another game without Lamar Jackson, and a loss could mean losing the top spot in the AFC North. The Dolphins desperately need a win to be on pace to make the playoffs. They will have to do so against Josh Allen in the snow.

During any of these games, you can follow along with the live odds on the FanDuel app. There is a same game parlay insurance offer that can be applied to any game. If only one leg of your same game parlay loses, you will get a bonus refund.

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel promo code. Make a $5 wager for an instant $125 bonus.