FanDuel promo code: bet MLB stretch drive with massive bet insurance

The MLB postseason is just around the corner, and you can use a FanDuel promo code for the final stretch of the regular-season. When using our links to register, you won’t need to enter a promo code.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Our FanDuel promo code will give you a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000. If you lose the wager, FanDuel will award your account with an equal amount in free bets. This gives you the chance to be a bit more aggressive with your first bet, knowing bonus money is waiting if you were to lose.

There are several teams that need to win in order to secure their division or a spot in the postseason through a Wild Card spot. The New York Mets only have a slight lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000. If you lose the bet, you will get a refund in bonus money.

FanDuel Promo Code for a $1K No Sweat First Bet

You can have an account on FanDuel Sportsbook within a few minutes. There are countless entertaining features such as live betting, free-to-play games, and betting statistics. Here are the steps to take in order to claim the FanDuel promo code:

Click here to register for an account. The FanDuel promo code will be applied for you. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Make a deposit of $10+. FanDuel offers plenty of banking methods for deposits and withdrawals. Place your first wager.

You will want to deposit at least the amount you want to wager for your no sweat bet. It can be up to $1,000. If this bet loses, your account will be awarded with an equal bonus for another chance. You can use these free bets on other sports or MLB games.

Key MLB Matchups This Week

The New York Yankees are in a series against the Boston Red Sox this week. Thankfully for the Yankees, the hot start gave them a huge lead in the AL East. The past few months have been a struggle, but they don’t have to do much more to hold on. Aaron Judge has had one of the most dominant offensive seasons we have seen in a long time.

The San Diego Padres are trying to hold on to the last Wild Card spot, but the Milwaukee Brewers are within reach. The Padres will have to face the Mariners this week, and they are in the lead for the top position in the AL Wild Card standings.

NFL Bonus for Thursday Night Football

There is another no sweat bet you can use for the NFL game on Thursday night between the Chiefs and Chargers. The no sweat bet must be made via a 3+ leg same game parlay. If your qualifying same game parlay settles as a loss, FanDuel Sportsbook will return free bets to your account to use elsewhere.

The Chiefs and Chargers both won last week. This game will mark a clear leader in the AFC West. Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points on FanDuel.

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000. Using our links will automatically apply the promo code for you.