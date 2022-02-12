FanDuel promo code fires massive Super Bowl 56-1 odds bonus

It’s only a matter of time before the Bengals and Rams kickoff Super Bowl 56 and the latest FanDuel promo code is emerging as one of the best deals of the weekend. It’s a huge day for sports fans and this offer is upping the ante on the big game.

This FanDuel promo code will give new players the chance to score 56-1 odds on the Bengals or Rams. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more, and place a $5 wager on either team’s moneyline. If your team wins Super Bowl 56, you will take home $280 in cash.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

It’s impossible to predict Super Bowls, but we feel confident that this year is going to be a close game. Although the Rams are as good as it gets on both sides of the ball, the Bengals seem to have that magic touch. It’s Joe Burrow going head to head with veteran Matthew Stafford. This FanDuel promo code can make betting on the big game a little easier.

New players can click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and lock in the biggest cash bonus of the weekend. Bet $5 to win $280 in cash on Super Bowl 56 with this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Emerges

This FanDuel promo code is emerging as the best deal of the weekend. Plenty of other sportsbooks offer boosts, bonuses, and risk-free bets. However, this is the only boost that offers a cash bonus. Anyone who grabs this FanDuel promo code and puts $5 on the Rams or Bengals will automatically qualify for a $280 payout. Of course, picking a winner in Super Bowl 56 is no easy task, but it helps to have the odds tilted in your favor.

This promo will boost the Rams from -198 to +5600. Even though the Bengals are underdogs at +166, this odds boost is a huge move for Bengals bettors.

Using This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up with this FanDuel promo code is actually easier than picking between the Bengals and Rams. Getting started with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this 56-1 odds boost. Follow the steps below to get started:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to trigger this FanDuel promo code.

or on any of the links on this page to trigger this FanDuel promo code. After creating an account, make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager to win $280 in cash on the Rams or Bengals with 56 to 1 odds.

Super Bowl 56 is Almost Here

Who are you taking in Super Bowl 56? The value seems to be on the Rams, but we aren’t counting out the Bengals just yet. Joe Burrow just seems to have that “it” factor in big games.

With all that said, this Rams defense isn’t messing around. Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and Aaron Donald isn’t just the best defensive lineman in football, he might be the best player in the NFL.

Either way, this FanDuel promo code can make betting on Super Bowl 56 a little easier.

New players can click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and lock in the biggest cash bonus of the weekend. Bet $5 to win $280 in cash on Super Bowl 56 with this offer.