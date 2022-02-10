FanDuel promo code brings can’t-miss $280 cash payout

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and the best FanDuel promo code for the big game is no code at all. That’s because the links on this page negate the need for a FanDuel promo code. FanDuel Sportsbook has by far the best cash offer in legal online sports betting.

New users can secure a 56-1 odds boost for Super Bowl 56 without a FanDuel promo code. Players can Bet $5, Win $280 cash if the team of their choice wins the Super Bowl.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are closer than ever to taking the field in Super Bowl 56. Prospective bettors can secure a $280 cash bonus on a $5 wager if their team wins the biggest game of the year. The best part is that the signup process is simple and doesn’t require a FanDuel promo code.

Bet $5, Win $280 cash with no FanDuel promo code required when you click here.

No FanDuel Promo Code Necessary to Bet $5, Win $280 Cash

One of the best offers in legal online sports betting comes by way of FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can get a 56-1 odds boost to use on the Super Bowl by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so allows bettors to replace the Rams’ or Bengals’ moneyline odds with boosted +5600 odds. This is what gives bettors the opportunity to Bet $5, Win $280.

The Los Angeles Rams are a -198 moneyline favorite, which means it would usually take a $198 bet to make $100 in profit. The Bengals are the underdog with +166 odds. As such, a $100 bet on Cincinnati to pull off an upset would net a user $166 in profit. The issue with either bet, of course, is that they require a bet of at least $100. Even still, the financial upside isn’t remotely close to what’s offered by this FanDuel promo. Keep in mind that since this $280 bonus offer pays out cash, players can withdraw the money right away without a playthrough requirement.

SB 56 Specials

FanDuel Sportsbook has an incredible list of specials and odds boosts ahead of the Super Bowl. Here are some of the best odds boosts:

Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Either Ja’Marr Chase or Cooper Kupp to Score 2+ TDs (+150)

Either Joe Burrow Or Matthew Stafford To Throw 4+ Passing TDs (+250)

Bengals and Rams to Each Score 1+ Rushing TDs and 1+ Passing TDs (+400)

Both Joe Burrow & Matthew Stafford To Have 3+ Passing TDs Each (+750)

How to Get a 56-1 Odds Boost without a FanDuel Promo Code

Any prospective bettor can get started with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so eliminates the need for a FanDuel promo code.

Click here to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Finish the registration process by filling in the requested information sections.

Use the deposit method of your choice to make a deposit of $10+.

Select the Rams or Bengals and place your first $5 cash wager on that team’s moneyline.

FanDuel Sportsbook users will receive a $280 cash payout if the team of their choice wins Super Bowl 56. This offer is available in a number of states, including New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Louisiana, and Michigan.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 cash without a FanDuel promo code if your team wins Super Bowl LVI.