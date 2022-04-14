FanDuel promo code brings can’t-miss NBA Playoffs, MLB offers this weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend for sports fans and this FanDuel promo code is upping the ante. The NBA postseason is off to a fast start with the play-in tournament and the MLB regular season is onto the second weekend of the year. In other words, there is plenty of action for basketball and baseball fans.

The latest FanDuel promo code is providing new users with a $1,000 risk-free bet. This offer can be applied to any NBA playoffs game or MLB matchup. Essentially, this promo code is providing players with a second chance in the event that their first wager loses.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

There are 10 NBA postseason games this weekend when we count the two do-or-die play-in games on the docket for Friday night. As far as the MLB schedule, it’s jam-packed with big-time matchups.

Let’s take a closer look at how new users can sign up and redeem this FanDuel promo code. Here’s a deep-dive into the process to help players get started.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and automatically qualify for a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the NBA or MLB this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code’s Can’t-Miss Offer

Risk-free bets are one of our favorite new-user promos. It’s no surprise to see risk-free bets as some of the most popular and common promotions at legal online sportsbooks. This FanDuel promo code provides new players with two chances to win on their first bets.

Anyone who signs up, makes an initial deposit, and places a wager on any NBA or MLB game will receive up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. If that initial wager loses, players will receive an automatic refund in site credit. Someone who loses on a $100 wager will receive $100 in bonus credit.

In effect, this site credit is a second chance to win big. Of course, picking a winner is always going to be difficult, but it’s nice to have the backstop of this risk-free bet.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

We recommend downloading the app for the best overall experience. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to signing up with this FanDuel promo code:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code and create an account.

to automatically apply this promo code and create an account. Make a deposit in the amount you wish to place on this risk-free wager.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to an Android or iOS device.

Place a risk-free bet on the NBA playoffs or any MLB game.

What to Bet on This Weekend

The MLB regular season is here, but plenty of fans are going to lock in on the NBA playoffs. This weekend starts off with two do-or-die games before we move onto the first round matchups. Here’s a quick look at the full schedule in the NBA:

Friday Cavaliers vs. Hornets Clippers vs. Pelicans

Saturday Mavericks vs. Jazz Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Sixers vs. Toronto Warriors vs. Nuggets

Sunday Heat vs. Cavaliers/Hornets Celtics vs. Nets Bucks vs. Bulls Suns vs. Clippers/Pelicans



Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and automatically qualify for a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the NBA or MLB this weekend.