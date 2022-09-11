FanDuel promo code: Bucs-Cowboys SNF bet $5, get $150

Our FanDuel promo code unlocks a $150 instant bonus win or lose for any new player who signs up for an account and bets on any NFL Week 1 game. This new user promo from FanDuel Sportsbook offers a 30x return for the Cowboys-Bucs Sunday Night Football game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS ANY GAME!

$150 INSTANTLY BET NOW

In order to qualify for the Bet $5, Get $150 promo, you will need to sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Clicking on any of the links on this page will apply our FanDuel promo code and unlock this guaranteed bonus offer.

The key thing to keep in mind about this promo is that the $150 bonus will convey win or lose. That means if you, for example, wager $5 on the Cowboys to beat the Bucs, you will still secure the $150 bonus independent of that game’s outcome.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $150 guaranteed when you activate our FanDuel promo code.

Apply Our FanDuel Promo Code to Bet $5, Get $150

The Buffalo Bills got off to quite the start with a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The proverbial tone has been set for the season. Now, the remaining teams in the league will look to make just as impressive of an impression on the league. Prospective bettors can earn a $150 bonus no matter the outcome of their first cash wager.

It’s important to note that the $150 bonus will hit your account once you place your first $5+ wager. That means you will have the opportunity to bet on other games before and after the game you’ve chosen. For example, if you wager on the the Bucs to beat the Cowboys. Plus, if your bet wins, you will also earn winnings generated on that money line bet.

No Sweat NFL Bet

Continuing with the theme of a second chance, FanDuel Sportsbook has an in-app promo that every bettor should consider opting into. This comes in the form of a no sweat bat for NFL Week 1. FanDuel Sportsbook will issue between $5-$200 in free bets if a player’s qualifying wager loses. In order for this bet to qualify, the final odds of the wager must be -200 or longer. As for the value of the free bets, that will vary by customer. The value will appear when you opt into the promo.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code

If you are interested in getting this $150 instant bonus, you will need to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. As outlined above, you will not need to manually enter a promo code. our links automatically apply the code needed to Bet $5, Get $150.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Fill in the required personal information.

Select a deposit method.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Pick any NFL Week 1 game.

Wager $5+ on any market.

Once your bet processes, you will receive $150 in free bets to use on other games. This includes the NFL and any other sports league with available betting markets.

Bet $5, Get $150 when you use our FanDuel promo code and click here.