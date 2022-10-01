FanDuel promo code: score big-time Saturday sign up bonus

A weekend of college football and NFL action has arrived and you can get a big first bet when you use the latest FanDuel promo code. The offer this promo code supplies allows you to place your first bet up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose, while those in Ohio can now pre-register to grab a $100 free bet offer that pairs up with whatever bonus is live on Jan. 1 (get it here).

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

New customers can get a $1,000 bet when they use this FanDuel promo code, while Ohio users can now pre-register.

The upside of this offer is great. Placing your first bet comes with the backing of a second chance if you do not win. NFL bettors looking to get in on tonight’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals can put this offer into action now. The Dolphins are one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL. The Bengals are coming off their first win of the season. Betting this game with this FanDuel promo code offer gives you a big $1,000 cushion for your first wager.

Click here to place your first bet and get up to $1,000 back if you lose when you use the FanDuel promo code. Score the Ohio pre-reg bonus right here.

FanDuel Promo Code Provides $1K First Bet

The starting point of this offer is deciding what you want to bet on. You can place a bet on anything from which team will win to a player prop bets. You can bet up to $1,000 with this FanDuel promo code. In the event your first bet is a loss, you will receive the amount you wagered back. For example, you can bet $1,000 on how many points will be scored during the Dolphins at Bengals. If your bet wins, you win. If your bet loses, you will receive $1,000 in free bets. With your first bet covered should it lose, this offer is one that new customers do not want to miss.

How to use the FanDuel promo code

This is a new FanDuel customer offer. If you are a new user who does not have an existing account, you can use this FanDuel promo code to get this $1,000 first bet offer. Signing up for FanDuel only takes a few minutes and some simple steps. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code. Score the Ohio pre-reg bonus right here.

to use the FanDuel promo code. Create a FanDuel account and make your first deposit.

Place your first cash bet and get up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose.

Remember, this offer applies to the first cash bet up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you will get the amount lost matched in free bets.

Other promo offers

There are other additional promos new customers can access after using the FanDuel promo code offer. One of these is a No Sweat Same Game Parlay for the Thursday night game. A same game parlay allows you to combine multiple bets into a single wager, which will win if each of the bets hits. With this offer, you will get a refund, in free bets, if your parlay loses. For example, you can bet the Dolphins or Bengals to win, the over or under and multiple players to score a touchdown. To get this offer, simply click on the No Swear Same Game Parlay banner and press opt in.

Click here to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you use the FanDuel promo code. Place your first bet and get up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose. Plus, get access to other offers like the No Sweat Same Game Parlay.