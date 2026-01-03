FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Panthers-Bucs, Seahawks-49ers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer and go all in on the NFL this Saturday. Set up a new account and win a $250 bonus on Buccaneers-Panthers or 49ers-Seahawks. Click here to start signing up.

Start with a $5 bet on these NFL matchups or any other game this weekend. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $250 bonus. This is a 50-1 odds boost for players to use on any game this weekend.

This promo is a great starting place, but there are tons of in-app offers available as well. Players can grab same game parlay profit boosts and other unique promos on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get a $250 bonus with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $250 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Promo Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $150 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5 to Get $300 Bonus in Missouri) Other In-App Offers 30% NFL SGP Profit Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, 30% College Basketball Profit Boost, Boost Builder, 30% Soccer SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Instead of rolling the dice on the NFL, players can start with a 50-1 odds boost. Bet $5 on either game and get $250 in bonuses with a win. This is a massive boost for any of the four teams playing on Saturday night. Lock in a moneyline wager on the Panthers, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Falcons.

Anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive $250 in total bonuses. This is a great way to start building a bankroll. From there, use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL and test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step breakdown below to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here .

. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Get $250 in total bonuses with a win.

Super Bowl Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on the NFL this season. Lock in bets on any of the Week 18 matchups as teams jockey for playoff positioning. We also recommend checking out some of the futures listed on the NFL. Take a look at the current odds to win the Super Bowl (odds are subject to change):

Seattle Seahawks (+500)

Los Angeles Rams (+550)

Denver Broncos (+750)

Philadelphia Eagles (+950)

Buffalo Bills (+1000)

New England Patriots (+1100)

San Francisco 49ers (+1100)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1300)

Houston Texans (+1300)

Chicago Bears (+1700)

Green Bay Packers (+1800)

Baltimore Ravens (+1900)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2200)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000)

Carolina Panthers (+12500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+17500)



21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.