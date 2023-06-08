FanDuel promo code: Claim $2,500 No-Sweat Bet for NHL, MLB

This FanDuel promo code offer can be the key for first-time bettors this week. The puck drops on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals tonight and there are a dozen MLB games on the docket as well.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $2,500

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

Sign up and redeem this FanDuel promo code offer to start off with a $2,500 no-sweat first bet. Place a real money wager on the NHL or MLB tonight. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $2,500 back in bonus bets.

The Stanley Cup Finals have been a one-sided affair so far. The Golden Knights took Games 1 and 2 in impressive fashion. But now the series heads to South Florida as the Panthers try to claw their way back.

FanDuel Sportsbook is setting the bar high with this new promo. But that’s not the only reason to sign up. The competitive odds, comprehensive list of markets, and easy-to-use app are crucial for bettors as well, meanwhile it was one of the best apps for betting the NBA Finals.

New players can activate this FanDuel promo code offer and claim a $2,500 no-sweat bet by clicking here.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get Started

Signing up and activating this offer is the first step for new bettors. It’s also worth highlighting the fact that this offer is only available in the app.

Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to begin. There is no need to input a promo code to unlock this offer.

Set up a new profile by filling in the required prompts with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your initial no-sweat bet tonight.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $2,500 no-sweat first bet on the Stanley Cup Finals, MLB, or any other game tonight.

Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets

Secure $2,500 No-Sweat Bet With This FanDuel Promo Code

New players who sign up with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo will have a soft landing spot on their first bet. Again, anyone who loses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $2,500 back in bonus bets.

This offer provides a lot of flexibility for new players. Choose any game and any amount up to $2,500. That first bet will be completely covered by FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s where the “no-sweat” nature of this promo comes into play.

Betting on the Stanley Cup Finals

There are a ton of different ways to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals at FanDuel Sportsbook this week. Game 3 seems like it should be a toss-up, but we know that anything can happen in the playoffs. Check out the promos page for exclusive same game parlays on Game 3 tonight. Not to mention, there are NHL quick hits available for every game in the Stanley Cup Finals. Tonight, bettors can lock in a bet on either team scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes.

