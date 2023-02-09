FanDuel promo code: Claim $3,000 no-sweat bet before Super Bowl weekend

For bettors, the Super Bowl provides one last chance to top off a winning season, and the FanDuel promo code offer serves up a golden opportunity with a $3,000 no-sweat bet.

After you opt in to become eligible for this FanDuel promo code offer, your first bet will be a no-sweat wager. In other words, if you lose the bet, you get the money back in the form of bonus bets.

Kansas City and Philadelphia enter this game with identical 16-3 records. However, the Eagles are 15-1 with Jalen Hurts as the starter. He has been limited by a shoulder injury during the playoffs, and improvement is expected. The same dynamic applies to Patrick Mahomes and his high ankle sprain. The quarterback play will be key, but that is just one of many facets. Regardless of the way you are leaning, this promotion will give you some breathing room.

Here are the things you need to know about this offer. Most importantly, it is a welcome promotion that is available to new users only. Secondly, the $3,000 maximum makes this the most generous offer of its kind. If you want to step out in a big way, you can do it with a second chance at your disposal. Regardless of the increment you settle on, the wager will be a no-sweat bet as long as it doesn’t exceed $3K.

When you are handicapping, you can consider all of the different betting markets. There are dozens upon dozens of propositions, so there are many possibilities. A win will result in a cash payout after the game settles, and the promotion will no longer be relevant. If you lose, the promo is a big deal, because it will generate a bonus bet return.

First, click this link to activate the promo code automatically. Then, follow the instructions when you arrive on the landing page. You will be prompted to provide your name, date of birth, and other pertinent info. The final step is the geolocation verification that is required by law.

Then, if you don’t already have it, take a moment to download the app. Mobile betting is part of the experience, and you will be in the know when exclusive in-app specials are introduced.

Thirdly, determine how much you are going to wager on the Super Bowl under this promotion and make a deposit. You can use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, or one of the other available methods.

When all of those formalities are out of the way, it is time to place your no-sweat bet.

$10 million Super Bowl field goal attempt

During the third quarter, Rob Gronkowski will attempt the so-called “Kick of Destiny.” If he makes a field goal, everyone that bets at least $5 on the big game will split $10 million in bonus bets.

