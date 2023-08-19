FanDuel promo code: Claim best signup offers all weekend long

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can start with one of two great options with the latest FanDuel promo code offer this weekend. Instead of rolling the dice on the NFL preseason or MLB, get in on the action with a great new promotion.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

Bettors in select states (AZ, CO, IL, or TN) can bet $5 to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses with this FanDuel promo code. Meanwhile, new users in other states will have a chance to lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

August is one of the quieter months during the sports calendar, but don’t sleep on the action this week. The 2023 MLB season is in full swing as teams start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Meanwhile, we have another full weekend of preseason football ahead. FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the games this weekend.

New players can activate this FanDuel promo code offer and get a $1,000 no-sweat bet by clicking here. Anyone located in AZ, CO, IL, or TN can bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses through this link.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is a simple offer for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up and place a real money wager on any game this week. Players who lose on that bet will get a refund in bonus bets matching the original wager.

Bettors will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Of course, anyone who wins on that first bet will take home cold, hard cash. This flexible FanDuel promo can set bettors up for early success.

Bet $5, Get $150 in Select States

The $1,000 no-sweat bet is not on the table for players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, or Tennessee. However, this FanDuel promo will unlock a no-brainer bonus for players in these states.

Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any game in any sport. This will trigger a guaranteed $150 bonus. This can help bettors hit the ground running.

New users should know that these promos are only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Anyone who registers with the links on this page and downloads the app will have access to the applicable promo.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up and activating this offer won’t take long at all. In fact, bettors won’t even need to input a promo code to access this promotion. Sign up through any of the links on this page to start the registration process:

Click here to activate the $1,000 no-sweat bet or click this link to get the $150 bonus in select states.

to activate the $1,000 no-sweat bet or click this to get the $150 bonus in select states. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start betting on the NFL preseason, MLB, or any other available market in the easy-to-use app.

New players can activate this FanDuel promo code offer and get a $1,000 no-sweat bet by clicking here. Anyone located in AZ, CO, IL, or TN can bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses through this link.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.