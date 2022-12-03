FanDuel promo code: college football $1K no-sweat, special MD offer

The current FanDuel promo code offer is arriving at the perfect time for football fans. The college football season is coming to a close as we wait for conferences to crown champions, and new players can grab a $1,000 no-sweat bet, while Maryland players can grab a $200 instant bonus (get it here).

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $125!

GUARANTEED! BET NOW

Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer to unlock up to $1,000 in no-sweat betting for college football championship weekend. New players who take advantage of this offer will have bet insurance on that initial wager.

There are major implications for these conference championship games today. TCU needs to beat Kansas State to secure its spot in the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs watched USC lose to Utah on Friday night and end their run at a championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best of the best when it comes to betting on college football. This no-sweat bet is a great way to get started, but there are plenty of ways to win this weekend.

New players can click this link to sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and claim up to $1,000 in no-sweat betting.

FanDuel Promo Code: $1K No-Sweat Bet

No-sweat bets are a creative way for players to get off to a fast start this weekend. This offer provides new users with a ton of flexibility too. Choose any game and any amount up to $1,000. This FanDuel promo will insure the entirety of that wager.

Anyone who loses on that no-sweat bet will receive a full refund in free bets. For example, someone who loses on a $750 wager will receive $750 back in free bets.

It goes without saying, but second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting. We recommend that new players on FanDuel Sportsbook take advantage of this offer while it’s still here.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It doesn’t take much time or effort for new players to activate this FanDuel promo. It’s worth highlighting the fact that new users won’t need to manually input a promo code. Signing up via any of the links above or below will trigger this offer:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started, including here .

. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more via any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game this weekend.

Betting on College Football Championships This Weekend

There are plenty of options for bettors to choose from this weekend. In fact, this is one of the best days for college football all year. There are multiple conference championship games with College Football Playoff implications. FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the action today. We recommend checking out these upcoming conference championship games today:

SEC: LSU vs. Georgia

AAC: UCF vs. Tulane

Big Ten: Purdue vs. Michigan

ACC: Clemson vs. North Carolina

New players can click this link to sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and claim up to $1,000 in no-sweat betting.