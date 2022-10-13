FanDuel promo code: score last shot at Commanders-Bears no-sweat bet

Sports fans looking to make their first bet can get a great offer when they activate the latest FanDuel promo code ahead of Commanders-Bears tonight. Customers will then be able to pick their sport, choose a game and bet type. With up to $10,00 back if you lose, this gives you a superb way to make your first bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New customers can get their first bet backed up to $1000 when they sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook by using the identified links on this page. Pick your game and place your first bet and receive your stake back if you lose.

Getting this offer puts you in position to place your first bet on any of the games FanDuel provides odds for. This features a wide scale of options. The sports calendar is heating up, with playoff baseball, regular season football and many others just getting started, like hockey, NFL, college football, and MLB action. Using this chance to make your first bet provides the coveted element of a second chance. Losing your first bet gives you the ability to use that same amount again.

When you click here, you will be able to get this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel promo code: Commanders-Bears

The appeal of the offer that activating this FanDuel promo code supplies begins with choosing what you want to bet on.

Baseball fans can use this for MLB Playoff games, such as game three of either National League Division Series. Football bettors have options beginning with the first game of NFL Week 6, which is the Bears and Commanders.

With other options, like the NHL as well, there is something for every kind of bettor. The deep selection of sports comes with different ways to bet. Popular ways to bet on any game include picking a team to win, cover the spread or back the points total. For example, you can bet on the over or under. A bet that loses gives you the amount you lost back. With the ability to pick your sport, game and bet type, new customers have an ideal way to make their first bet.

How to get this FanDuel promo code

New customers will get access to our FanDuel promo code by signing up and opening an account. All this requires is following the steps supplied below. Here is what you need to do:

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code and start the sign-up process.

to activate this FanDuel promo code and start the sign-up process. Create a FanDuel account and make your first deposit.

Place your first bet and get up to $1000 back if it loses.

This offer applies to your first bet with cash up to $1000. If your bet loses, you will receive the amount you lost back in free bets.

Other ways to bet

New customers will have access to betting on all of the sports FanDuel offers. Each sport provides different types of bets, with options including player specific props of a wide variety. You can get player props for MLB games like hits, RBIs and strikeouts. NFL bettors can bet on players to score a touchdown, passing, rushing, receiving stats and more. These can also be combined to make a parlay bet, with featured parlay promo offers available for customers to get today.

Click here to get started with the FanDuel promo code offer. Place your first bet on sports like baseball, football or hockey and get up to $1000 back if you lose.