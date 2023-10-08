FanDuel promo code for Cowboys-49ers: Bet $5 on SNF, get $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players will have a chance to win a no-brainer bonus on Cowboys vs. 49ers tonight. Bettors don’t need to take a chance on this marquee matchup. Instead, sign up with this offer and win big.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer for the chance to win $200 in bonuses on Cowboys-49ers. Anyone who signs up with this offer and bets $5 on Sunday Night Football in the app will win these bonuses guaranteed.

The 49ers are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. San Francisco will host the Cowboys in a rematch of last year’s divisional round. It’s hard to know what to expect when these teams take the field. That’s where FanDuel Sportsbook can come into play. Sign up and redeem this offer to reap the rewards. Let’s take a closer look at this promotion.

Click this link to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on Cowboys-49ers to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel Promo Code: Cowboys-49ers Odds

This FanDuel promo will provide bettors with a way to win a no-brainer bonus. The real odds on this Cowboys-49ers matchup won’t matter when it comes to this offer. Remember, a $5 wager will turn into $200 in bonuses no matter what.

With that said, bettors can still place additional wagers on Cowboys vs. 49ers tonight. Here’s a look at the current odds on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-108) +160 Over 45 (-112) San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-112) -192 Under 45 (-108)

Anyone who signs up and grabs this no-brainer bonus will have a chance to start with an easy win. Remember, the outcome of the original wager won’t matter when it comes to this payout.

Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football

The Cowboys and 49ers look like two of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. Aside from an upset loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys have been dominant this year. As for the 49ers, they are winning games by an average of almost 17 points.

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL right now. He’s going to be an important part of slowing down the dominant Dallas defensive line. Bettors can place individual player prop wagers on McCaffrey and the rest of the skill position guys on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Unlocking This FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans this year. New players can start off with an easy winner by activating this offer. Follow these steps to begin:

Click here to activate this offer. This will bypass the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer. This will bypass the need for a promo code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Bet $5 on Cowboys vs. 49ers to win $200 in bonuses regardless of the outcome of the game.

Click this link to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on Cowboys-49ers to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.