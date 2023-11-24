FanDuel promo code: Bet Jets-Dolphins, get $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can boost the odds on the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins today with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at this new offer.

This Jets-Dolphins promo is an easy odds boost for new players this week. Of course, picking a winner is easier said than done, but it’s hard to argue with the value of this offer. With Miami as a heavy favorite, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Dolphins when it comes to this promo. Remember, a $5 moneyline wager will turn into $150 in bonuses if your team wins. This is a low-risk, high-reward offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

This new promo is only available in the app. New users can download the app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Don’t miss out on the chance to get in on the action with this 30-1 boost.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on the Jets or Dolphins to win $150 in bonus bets.

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Preview, Odds

The Dolphins are significant favorites against the Jets today. This game is in New Jersey, but oddsmakers still think the Dolphins are going to run away with this one. The Jets are struggling on offense, which is a big reason why they are the underdogs.

New York is making a change at quarterback this week. Tim Boyle is taking over for Zach Wilson and the longtime backup will try and give this offense a shot of life.

Meanwhile, the Jets will try and stay strong on defense. The Bills diced up a Jets defense that has otherwise been excellent this season. Miami is heavily favored, but New York’s defense should keep them within striking distance. Anything can happen in this game, but our pick is the Jets getting the points.

Here’s a closer look at the current odds on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Miami Dolphins -9.5 (-110) -500 Over 40.5 (-105) New York Jets +9.5 (-110) +385 Under 40.5 (-115)

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

It’s important to note that this new offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can sign up from a computer, but must download the app eventually to get this 30-1 moneyline boost. Follow these steps to get started:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly to any iOS or Android device.

Start with a $5 moneyline wager on the Jets or Dolphins on Black Friday tonight.

Bettors who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonus bets after the game ends.

