FanDuel promo code: Get best MLB, NFL preseason offers in your state this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Another action-packed weekend is around the corner, and our FanDuel promo code links let first-time bettors tackle the action with a four-digit wager on the house or a “Bet $5, Get $150” offer.

Most new customers who activate our FanDuel promo code links will get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. Alternatively, prospective Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee bettors qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer.

Friday’s sports calendar has something for every FanDuel user. All 30 MLB teams take the field tonight, with must-see matchups like Braves-Mets, Angels-Astros, and Orioles-Mariners headlining the slate. Six NFL preseason games hit the gridiron, including Giants-Lions and Packers-Bengals. And the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedEx Cup events on the PGA Tour, continues today and all weekend. No matter the sport, our links let you enjoy the excitement with a fully-backed first bet or a guaranteed bonus.

Click here to enable our “$1,000 No Sweat Bet” FanDuel promo code offer, or activate the links here for the “Bet $5, Get $150” deal.

FanDuel Promo Code: Place $1K No Sweat Bet on MLB, NFL, PGA

Thanks to FanDuel’s “No Sweat First Bet” offer, new customers don’t need to worry about losing their initial cash wager. The site lets players risk up to $1,000 on any sport, including Friday’s MLB, FedEx St. Jude Championship, NFL preseason games, etc. A win always delivers cash profit. But a loss as high as $1,000 triggers a full refund in bonus bets, giving users another chance to win cold, hard cash.

FanDuel offers most states a No Sweat Bet worth $1,000. However, bettors from four unique playing areas have a different offer this weekend.

Eligible Players Get $150 Bonus with $5 Bet

Newcomers from select states are in for a treat. Any eligible player from Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, or Tennessee who signs up through our FanDuel promo code links will land a “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion.

There are several key differences between the “Bet $5, Get $150” and a No Sweat Bet. With the “Bet $5, Get $150,” FanDuel only requires $5 or more on the first bet to unlock the bonus bets. FanDuel issues the $150 in bonus bets after a win or loss, so the odds and outcome don’t make a difference. Best of all, victories still return cash winnings that enhance the overall payout ceiling above 30-to-1.

FanDuel Promo Code Activation Instructions

Despite some critical differences between its offers, FanDuel has a similar registration process for both. Read the step-by-step registration guide below to secure your welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Activate your designated FanDuel promo code link: Click here for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Click here for the “Bet $5 Get $150” offer (AZ, CO, IL, and TN only).

Provide all essential account information and complete registration.

Fund your sportsbook account with a cash deposit (min. $10).

Place the first bet that corresponds with your offer. Wager up to $1,000 for the “No Sweat” deal. Bet at least $5 for the “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion.



Bettors with the “No Sweat First Bet” offer will receive cash after a win or a complete refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. Players who secured the “Bet $5, Get $150” deal will earn $150 in bonus bets once their qualifying stake settles, regardless of the outcome.

Click here to unlock a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet through our FanDuel promo code links. New users in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, or Tennessee should click here to tackle any sport with the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.