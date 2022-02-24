FanDuel promo code welcomes back NBA with big $1K risk-free bet

It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend in the sports world and the latest FanDuel promo code is upping the ante. With the NBA returning, college basketball’s regular season winding down, and the NHL going strong, there are plenty of options for bettors with FanDuel NY and for those located in other states where the app runs.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New users who sign up and make a qualifying deposit will be able to place a $1,000 risk-free bet. This FanDuel promo code unlocks a massive opportunity for bettors and it gives them a wide range of options to choose from.

There’s no slowing down, even after the Super Bowl is over. Although football is the top dog when it comes to sports betting, the end of February is one of the best times to be a sports fan. Here’s a closer look at this FanDuel promo code and how new users can get started with it.

Click here to automatically claim this FanDuel promo code. New players can start things off with a $1,000 risk-free bet on any available market this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are fairly common at sportsbooks, but this FanDuel promo code is upping the stakes on it. Rather than give a risk-free bet of $250 or $500 like other sportsbooks, this is a massive $1,000 offer for new players.

Of course, there is no requirement that says new players must make a $1,000 wager. This FanDuel promo code will unlock insurance on your first bet up to $1,000.

Someone who wagers $750 on their first bet and loses will receive $750 in site credit back. Another player who only puts up $50 would be eligible for $50 back. You get the idea.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this FanDuel promo code is easy. Simply follow the steps below to get started and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000:

Click here to start the registration process. Signing up with FanDuel NY (or all states where the app runs) via this link will automatically trigger the FanDuel promo code necessary for this $1,000 risk-free bet.

to start the registration process. Signing up with FanDuel NY (or all states where the app runs) via this link will automatically trigger the FanDuel promo code necessary for this $1,000 risk-free bet. Players will redirect to a sign-up landing page. Follow the prompts to create your account.

From there, make a deposit in the amount you wish to place on your first wager. PayPal, Venmo, bank transfers, credit cards, and debit cards are popular methods of depositing funds.

Place your first wager risk-free up to $1,000 on any available market this weekend.

Grab this offer in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, Louisiana, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois.

What to Bet on This Weekend

Again, there are a ton of options on the board for bettors this weekend with this FanDuel promo code. The NBA is back from its All-Star break on Thursday night, which means there is going to be wall-to-wall basketball this weekend.

College basketball is entering the home stretch of the regular season and every game feels like it’s the biggest game of the year. Not to mention, the NHL’s regular season is still going strong as well.

But this FanDuel promo code is all about versatility. This can be used towards NBA, NHL, college basketball, MMA, golf, tennis, and pretty much everything in between. It figures to be especially popular for new FanDuel NY players, as the app remains a fresh option in the NY sports betting market.

Click here to automatically claim this FanDuel promo code. New players can start things off with a $1,000 risk-free bet on any available market this weekend.