FanDuel Promo code rings in Final Four with instant $150 bonus all day

The Final Four is ready to tip off this weekend, but first, college basketball fans can grab an instant bonus with the latest FanDuel promo code. This bonus is basically a free bet to use on the Final Four or Championship Game, and there are plenty of options this weekend.

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code will be eligible for an instant $150 bonus. Once players sign up, make a $10+ deposit, and place a $5 wager on the Final Four, this $150 bonus is a guarantee.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

MARCH MADNESS INSTANT BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

What could be bigger than Duke-North Carolina in the Final Four? How about Duke-North Carolina in the Final Four in what could be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game? The tension is palpable. Not to mention, Kansas-Villanova has the potential to be an all-time classic game.

Although both Duke and Kansas are favored by oddsmakers to advance to the title game this Monday night, we don’t know what to expect in the games this weekend. The NCAA Tournament has shown us the possibility for unpredictability, but you can count on this FanDuel promo code for a fool-proof $150 bonus. Essentially, players can deposit as little as $10, bet $5, and score a $150 bonus to begin betting with.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code for an instant $150 bonus after betting $5 on any Final Four game this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code’s Final Four Bonus

There’s no sweat necessary when it comes to this FanDuel promo code. Simply placing the $5 wager is going to be enough to clinch this $150 Final Four bonus.

Instead of relying on odds boosts, risk-free bets, or deposit matches, players can get started with $150 in bonus cash right in their pockets. This means that players can bet on the Final Four or National Championship Game with house money.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this bonus is a guarantee regardless of the outcome of the original wager. Your team could lose by 100 points, but it won’t matter. This $150 bonus is hitting your account anyway.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code

This FanDuel promo code is only available to new users who sign up and make an initial deposit. Here is a quick walkthrough to help new players get in on the action:

Click here or on any of the links on the page to begin the sign-up process.

or on any of the links on the page to begin the sign-up process. After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create your account.

Make a deposit of at least $10 using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to your iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any Final Four game and win $150 instantly.

This promo is available in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

After claiming this FanDuel promo code for a $150 instant bonus, take a look at the odds boost page. There are different ways to bet on the Final Four with odds boosts, promotions, Same Game Parlays, and much more.

With Duke-UNC and Kansas-Villanova on deck, there are going to be plenty of ways to bet on these games. One of the promos worth checking out will be the same-game player props which is new for the Final Four games. Don’t miss out on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code for an instant $150 bonus after betting $5 on any Final Four game this weekend.