FanDuel promo code for Bengals vs. Chiefs drives $150 bonus bets instantly

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving away $150 in bonus bets to any new user ahead of Sunday’s NFL championship games, including the Bengals vs. Chiefs showdown. A FanDuel promo code instantly unlocks that bonus after the registrant places any $5+ first wager.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS BET NOW

The links on this page will all apply the FanDuel promo code for you, helping you claim the bonus easily. The sign-up can deploy the $150 worth of bonus bets however they want in the NFL Playoffs or elsewhere.

This promotion provides a really intriguing opportunity. The new patron only needs to front $10 and only needs to risk $5 of that. In return, regardless of their first bet’s result, they get $150 of house funds with which to wager. Furthermore, they can create wagers of any amount and type in any upcoming sports. In other words, this could play out as the perfect way to build an impressive bankroll before the Super Bowl. Moreover, you can do that your way, by betting on the Eagles-Niners and Chiefs-Bengals games, or any other action.

Click here and automatically employ the FanDuel promo code that activates a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets opportunity.

FanDuel Promo Code for Bengals vs. Chiefs

The Eagles host the 49ers in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3:00p ET. After that, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at 6:30p ET. Those are the final two games of the NFL Playoffs before the Super Bowl on February 12. FanDuel Sportsbook has countless ways that bettors can wager on those two games. There are game/player props, touchdown scorer odds, adjusted lines/totals, and so much more. Today’s registrants can employ our FanDuel promo code to bet any of this action with house funds.

Any of this page’s links instantly applies that promo code for you, activating this can’t-miss offer. By creating a first-time FanDuel account and placing any $5+ first wager, the sportsbook gives you $150 of bonus bets. That $150 works like a pool from which you can draw up any bonus bets you want. You can create bonus wagers of any amount in any game from any sport using any bet type. This allows you to dive into the NFL championship games or place wagers in any other upcoming sports. The result of the qualifying wager doesn’t affect your bonus, but does provide you extra money if it wins.

Step-by-Step Guide Makes Most of FanDuel Promo Code

This promotion already speaks for itself at this point. However, the icing on the cake here is that it only takes a few minutes to claim your bonus. We provided a step-by-step guide below that will get the $150 worth of bonus bets in your account quickly:

At first, you must click here or any link on this page to implement our FanDuel promo code.

or any link on this page to implement our FanDuel promo code. After that, you will create your first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account by answering all registration questions. For example, you will need to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Third of all, you must successfully deposit at least $10 into your new account with your first deposit.

Finally, you can lock in the $5+ first bet of your choice, receiving $150 of bonus bets immediately in return.

Participating states: WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, NY, NJ, MI, MD, LA, KS, IN, IL, IA, CT, CO, and AZ.

Exciting Championship Sunday Specials Await Registrants

As mentioned, FanDuel Sportsbook has innumerable ways to bet on the big games on Sunday. Moreover, as discussed, registrants can do so with $150 worth of bonus bets by using our FanDuel promo code.

One of the unique wagering options FanDuel offers on the AFC and NFC Championship Games is Championship Sunday Specials. These exclusive selections are located under the Weekly Specials section of the NFL tab. Here are some of our favorites that you can find right now in the sportsbook app:

Cincinnati, Kansas City, and San Francisco combine for 9+ touchdowns (-105).

Each team to score 1+ passing touchdown in the championship games (+110).

Both opening kickoffs in the championship games to be a touchback (+210).

Travis Kelce 75+ receiving yards and George Kittle 50+ receiving yards (+280).

Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown combine for 200+ receiving yards and 2+ touchdowns (+700).

Any 3 of A.J. Brown, Jerick McKinnon, Deebo Samuel, and Miles Sanders scores 2+ touchdowns each (+12000).

Click here and automatically employ the FanDuel promo code that activates a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets opportunity.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.