FanDuel promo code for Bills-Bengals MNF, $200 Ohio bonus

Celebrate the first Monday Night Football game of 2023 with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet courtesy of our FanDuel promo code.

If you’re in Ohio, there’s an excellent $200 guaranteed bonus offer here following the app’s launch in the Buckeye State.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Apply our FanDuel promo code during registration to unlock a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals game. Meanwhile, Ohio customers will earn a $200 bonus win or lose.

The Buffalo Bills are a 1.5-point favorite on the road in what could end up being a playoff preview. New users who sign up before kickoff will receive full first-bet insurance up to $1,000 on Monday’s showdown, meaning a loss triggers a 100% refund in bet credit.

Lock in our FanDuel promo code here and tackle Bills-Bengals with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Prospective Ohio customers can score $200 in bet credit when they sign up here.

Grab $1K Bills-Bengals Bet Insurance Through FanDuel Promo Code

Monday night’s game could very well be the first round of a longer battle that could culminate late in the AFC Playoffs. As such, fans are likely going to be glued to this one. Thankfully, FanDuel Sportsbook takes the sweat out of a first bet. Use our promo links to create an account and place up to a grand on any Bills-Bengals bet. FanDuel will pay you back in full with bet credit if your wager settles as a loss.

Having four-digit bet insurance at your disposal is a New Year’s gift from FanDuel Sportsbook. A win is always the preferred option, but a loss at least allows bettors to start off 2023 with up to $1,000 in bet credit and several chances to turn it into cash.

Enabling Our FanDuel Promo Code

Here’s how new users can access $1,000 No Sweat Bet insurance before the Bills and Bengals square off in Cincinnati tonight:

here to trigger the FanDuel promo code and activate the No Sweat registration offer. Clickto trigger the FanDuel promo code and activate the No Sweat registration offer.

Enter your basic sign-up information, including your name and email address.

Deposit at least $10 using one of FanDuel’s approved payment methods.

Bet up to $1,000 on any Bills-Bengals wager.

Receive a full refund in bet credit if your initial stake settles as a loss.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for the most user-friendly FanDuel experience. The app lets customers place bets and manage their accounts anywhere within their legal state’s borders.

Special $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Ohio Bettors

2023 saw Ohio ring in the new year with the launch of legal online sports betting. If you’re in the Buckeye State, sign up through the appropriate links, and you’ll have $200 in bet credit to help you enjoy the first few days of 2023.

That’s because FanDuel Ohio has opted to extend their popular Bet $5, Get $200 offer from launch into the first full week of sports games of 2023. This offer is especially valuable, as your $200 bet credit can be used on any games in any sports leagues, not just the NFL.

Take advantage of our FanDuel promo code here and earn a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game. If you’re in Ohio, register here to claim $200 in bet credit with a $10+ first deposit and $5+ initial wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO IS LIVE! CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BONUS BETS

BET $5, GET $200 CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.