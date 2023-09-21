FanDuel promo code for Giants-49ers: Bet $5 on TNF, get $200 bonus

It doesn’t get better than football on a Thursday night, so take advantage of the new “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer to kick off Week 3 of the NFL season with $200 in bonus bets.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!CLAIM NOW
Turn your first $5+ Giants-49ers bet on FanDuel into $200 in bonus bets through the new “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer. First-time customers in every FanDuel-approved state qualify for this no-brainer promotion.
It’s been smooth sailing for the 49ers, as back-to-back 30-point performances helped catapult the reigning NFC runner-ups to a 2-0 start. The same can’t be said for the Giants, who followed up a 40-0 Week 1 loss with a 20-point halftime deficit before rallying for a three-point victory. It’s not surprising that FanDuel Sportsbook has San Francisco as a 10.5-point favorite at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. But no matter who leaves tonight’s Week 3 opener in victory, every new FanDuel customer will win a $200 bonus following a meager $5 investment.
Access the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer here and flip $5 on Thursday Night Football into a $200 bonus bet reward.
New Customers Get $200 in Bonus Bets with FanDuel Promo Code, $5 Giants-Niners Bet
How does a sportsbook convince prospective bettors to join? They need a great product, user-friendly technology, and a knockout welcome offer. FanDuel checks every box and more, giving players 200 reasons to join America’s #1 sportsbook for the NFL season.
FanDuel Sportsbook offers every first-time player a “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Create an account through this post, then place at least $5 on any eligible prop or parlay in the Giants-49ers market. Regardless of the investment or outcome, your stake generates a $200 payout in bonus bets. Not only will every user have $200 for more NFL action this weekend, but a victory on the qualifying bet boosts your balance with additional cash winnings.
FanDuel Promo Code: Sign Up Below
As Big Blue and the Niners gear up for a primetime showdown in NorCal, eligible users can transform $5 into $200. Read the registration instructions below and lock in the “Bet $5, Get $200” promo before kickoff:
- Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Our links handle the promo code on your behalf.
- Enter each piece of account information, including name and date of birth.
- Deposit at least $10 using one of FanDuel’s available banking methods.
- Place at least $5 on any eligible prop from the Thursday Night Football betting market.
- Get a guaranteed payout of $200 in bonus bets after a win or loss. FanDuel still honors victories with a typical cash payout.
FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $200” deal is limited to active betting states. Kentucky, which launches mobile sports betting on September 28, gets a pre-registration offer here for $100 in bonus bets on launch day.
No Sweat SGP for Giants-49ers
FanDuel takes the “sweat” out of Same Game Parlays tonight. The site’s “No Sweat Same Game Parlay” promo returns for Thursday Night Football, where Giants-49ers bettors can build a qualifying 3+ leg SGP and get the stake back in bonus bets after a loss. Opt into the offer and read the offer terms to know how much FanDuel will cover.
Every Giants-Niners bettor also qualifies for a 50% profit boost. Apply your profit boost token on any eligible TNF prop or parlay, and FanDuel will juice the odds by 50%.
Click here to secure a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer for the Giants and 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.