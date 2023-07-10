FanDuel promo code for Home Run Derby unlocks 10x your bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Home Run Derby is just a few hours away, but there is still time to grab this FanDuel promo code offer. Bettors can win a guaranteed bonus just by betting on the Derby tonight. Let’s take a deeper dive into this exceptional offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER UP TO $200!

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and download the app can secure a massive bonus. Bet $20 on the Home Run Derby to secure a return of $200 in bonus bets.

Players will receive 10 times their original wager. For example, someone who bets $5 on the Home Run Derby will receive $50 back in bonus bets. FanDuel Sportsbook is swinging for the fences with this offer. No matter what happens in the Derby tonight, this promo will start bettors off with an easy win.

Use this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $20 on the Home Run Derby to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

This FanDuel promo might sound like it’s too good to be true, but it delivers in a big way. All it takes is an initial wager on the Home Run Derby to secure a huge return. All first bets up to $20 will receive a return 10 times that amount.

This sets up new players with extra bonus bets to use on the MLB All-Star Game tomorrow night or any other available market this week. This offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is available for direct download via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this deal. Simply signing up through any of the links on this page will be enough to win. Follow the step-by-step instructions to begin the sign-up process:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started, including here .

. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $20 or more to qualify for this promo.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $20 wager on anyone in the Home Run Derby tonight.

Win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens to the original wager.

Betting on the Home Run Derby

This Home Run Derby features some familiar faces like Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, there are some newcomers like Julio Rodriguez, who is trying to win the Home Run Derby in his home stadium. There are tons of different ways to bet on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out the different props on the action. There is also a profit boost available for bettors to use on any player in the Derby. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the MLB All-Star break this week.

Use this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $20 on the Home Run Derby to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Click this link to get started.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.