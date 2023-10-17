FanDuel promo code for MLB Playoffs: $200 bonus for Diamondbacks-Phillies

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bettors can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer to claim a bonus for the MLB postseason. Register through our links to unlock this guaranteed bonus. The promo code will automatically be applied to your account.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Place your first $5 wager on an MLB matchup with the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets. The result of your first wager doesn’t matter.

America’s most popular sportsbook app has an abundance of options for MLB fans. There are additional bonuses available after using this sign-up offer. On Tuesday night, the Phillies have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead over the Diamondbacks. You can find batter props, pitching props, and live odds during the game on FanDuel.

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel promo code and bet $5 on an MLB game. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive a $200 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for the MLB Postseason

Aaron Nola is making the start for Philadelphia in Game 2. He has won both of his starts this postseason. But Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks has also had success during the playoffs. He has had one other start, and he didn’t give up an earned run against the Dodgers. FanDuel has player props available for Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Ketel Marte, and more. It’s also a great app for live betting during MLB games and following along with player stats.

The ALCS will continue on Wednesday night with the Astros vs. Rangers. Texas has a 2-0 series lead, and they have the best odds on FanDuel to win the World Series. Max Scherzer will be making his first start since his shoulder injury in September. Check the promotions page to use a SGP boost for this matchup.

How to Activate the $200 Promo on FanDuel Sportsbook

New users can sign up on FanDuel in just a few minutes. Follow our guide to get started with bonus bets.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel promo code and complete registration. Enter the info needed to verify your age and identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted banking method, such as PayPal or online banking. Place a $5 wager on the MLB postseason.

Win or lose, FanDuel will send you $200 in bonus bets to use throughout the week. In addition to baseball, you can bet on football, hockey, basketball, and other sports.

Use Bonus Bets for NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season begins with the Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday night. Other matchups on Sunday include the Browns vs. Colts, Commanders vs. Giants, Lions vs. Ravens, Chargers vs. Chiefs, and Dolphins vs. Eagles.

The 49ers have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Chiefs and Eagles. Futures are also available for division winners and player awards. If you are new to betting on a sportsbook app, FanDuel has a guide that explains parlays, teasers, and other types of wagers. There are free contests available each week of the NFL season for customers to compete for prizes.

Sign up here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer for the MLB playoffs. Place your first $5 wager on the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks or Astros vs. Rangers to gain $200 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.