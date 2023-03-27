FanDuel promo code for NBA games claims $1,000 no-sweat bet offer

Start the week off right by activating this FanDuel promo code offer. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can go big on the NBA with a massive no-sweat bet. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

This FanDuel promo code offer will provide bettors with a $1,000 no-sweat bet for the NBA. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

There are eight NBA games on the docket tonight. The frontrunners for MVP, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, will meet in Denver tonight. But that’s just one of many great games bettors can choose from. FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for every NBA bettor. From competitive odds to an easy-to-use app, there are tons of reasons to sign up.

Click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for any NBA game tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 NBA Bet

This FanDuel promo is a straightforward offer for bettors. Sign up and place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any NBA game tonight. That first wager will be backed up by bonus bets if it loses.

That’s where the “no-sweat” aspect of this promotion comes into play. Bettors who lose on their initial wager will have another chance to win.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for NBA fans this week. This $1,000 no-sweat bet offers up a way to win big on any game. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in this exclusive offer.

How to Access This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is a quick and painless process. Although players can create an account from a computer or mobile device, this promotion is only available in the app. Follow the walkthrough below to get started:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a physical promo code.

Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any NBA game tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA

The NBA season is starting to heat up with the playoffs on the horizon. There are plenty of different ways to bet on the action through FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out the promotions page in the app for the best offers. These could include same game parlays, no-sweat bets, and more. Don’t sleep on the chance to win big on the hardwood this week.

Click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for any NBA game tonight.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.